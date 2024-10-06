By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 23:29 • 1 minute read

Leaders discuss regional challenges Image: carm.es

MURCIA’s regional president, Fernando López Miras, met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at Moncloa, Madrid, to push for urgent action on two major issues facing the region.

Urgent Issues on the Table

López Miras highlighted the need for a National Water Pact to address water scarcity in Murcia and Spain in general and the urgent reform of the regional funding system, which leaves Murcia as the worst-financed community in Spain.

The Case for a National Water Pact

During the meeting, López Miras stated the importance of maintaining the Tajo-Segura water transfer, vital for the region’s agriculture, and called for no further cuts. He also asked for a temporary fund of €2.34 billion to help cover Murcia‘s financial shortfall until a permanent funding reform is agreed upon.

Funding Reform: A Critical Need for Murcia

In addition to water and funding, López Miras raised concerns about the region’s neglected infrastructure projects, including delays to the expansion of the A-7 motorway and the underperforming high-speed rail link. He stressed that these projects are crucial for Murcia’s development.

A Call for Collaboration at the Presidents’ Conference

López Miras ended by urging Sánchez to include these issues in the upcoming Presidents’ Conference, calling for more frequent meetings to resolve ongoing regional challenges.

