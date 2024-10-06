Scorching start to October: Murcia breaks heat records

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia Experiences Unprecedented October Heat.
MURCIA is feeling the heat as it kicks off October with record-breaking temperatures.
On October 2, the mercury soared to an unprecedented 35.5°C at the Guadalupe weather station, marking the highest temperature ever recorded for this month in Murcia. Previously, the hottest October day was nearly 35°C (34.9°C) on October 9, 2012.
Residents and visitors are experiencing a surprising warm spell, with the current heatwave showing no signs of relenting anytime soon. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts that temperatures will continue to hover between 33°C and 34°C for the foreseeable future. If you thought a cooling trend was on the horizon, think again! It looks like the warm weather will persist.
As locals soak up the sun, it’s a reminder of the unusual weather patterns we’re facing. Whether you’re out enjoying the warm weather or planning to cool off indoors, this October is shaping up to be one for the record books in Murcia!
As the unusually warm October continues, here are a few additional tips to consider:
Staying mindful of these tips can help you enjoy Murcia’s unexpected heatwave while staying comfortable and prepared!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
