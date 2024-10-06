Scorching start to October: Murcia breaks heat records

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 23:02 • 1 minute read

Murcia Experiences Unprecedented October Heat. Image: Shutterstock/ nito

MURCIA is feeling the heat as it kicks off October with record-breaking temperatures.

October Heatwave Shatters Records in Murcia

On October 2, the mercury soared to an unprecedented 35.5°C at the Guadalupe weather station, marking the highest temperature ever recorded for this month in Murcia. Previously, the hottest October day was nearly 35°C (34.9°C) on October 9, 2012.

Unseasonably High Temperatures Grip the Region

Residents and visitors are experiencing a surprising warm spell, with the current heatwave showing no signs of relenting anytime soon. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts that temperatures will continue to hover between 33°C and 34°C for the foreseeable future. If you thought a cooling trend was on the horizon, think again! It looks like the warm weather will persist.

Murcia Residents Face Prolonged Warm Spell

As locals soak up the sun, it’s a reminder of the unusual weather patterns we’re facing. Whether you’re out enjoying the warm weather or planning to cool off indoors, this October is shaping up to be one for the record books in Murcia!

Unexpected October Heat: Seasonal Tips for Staying Cool

As the unusually warm October continues, here are a few additional tips to consider:

Check Heating Settings: Many homes switch to heating in autumn. Make sure to adjust or turn off any automatic heating systems to avoid overheating your living space.

Many homes switch to heating in autumn. Make sure to adjust or turn off any automatic heating systems to avoid overheating your living space. Choose Light Autumn Layers: With October typically being a transition month, many may still be dressed for cooler weather. Opt for breathable layers that can be easily adjusted to suit fluctuating temperatures.

With October typically being a transition month, many may still be dressed for cooler weather. Opt for breathable layers that can be easily adjusted to suit fluctuating temperatures. Watch for Dehydration: As it’s still surprising to experience this heat, some may forget to drink as much water as during the summer. Keep water handy, especially if you’re still enjoying warm seasonal activities like pumpkin picking or outdoor markets.

As it’s still surprising to experience this heat, some may forget to drink as much water as during the summer. Keep water handy, especially if you’re still enjoying warm seasonal activities like pumpkin picking or outdoor markets. Plan for Sudden Weather Changes: While the current forecast is warm, it’s still autumn, and temperatures can drop quickly. Keep a light jacket or sweater handy for cooler evenings or sudden shifts in weather.

Staying mindful of these tips can help you enjoy Murcia’s unexpected heatwave while staying comfortable and prepared!

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here