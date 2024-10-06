Shop, stroll, and be entertained as Elda’s ‘Shopping Night’ returns

By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 16:19 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Calling all shoppers. Elda is excited to announce its upcoming Shopping Night on October 19, from 6:00.PM to 10:30.PM.

This event aims to promote and celebrate local commerce.

Silvia Ibáñez, the Councillor for Commerce and Markets, described it as an open-air marketplace, allowing entrepreneurs to present their products and services.

With the main streets closed to traffic, attendees can stroll through the city, discovering businesses they may not have previously known.

Family-Friendly Celebration

This festival promises to be more than just a shopping event; it will be a family-friendly celebration.

Various activities will take place throughout the evening with the festivities concentrated on the streets of Juan Carlos I, Antonio Vera, Plaza Sagasta, Poeta Zorrilla, and Pi y Margall.

Activities planned for the night, include parades, live music, street performances, and a playroom for children in Plaza Sagasta.

There will also be balloon twisting and other fun activities to entertain the younger guests.

Special Promotions

During Elda Shopping Night, participating shops will feature special promotions, offering visitors the chance to discover unique products at great prices.

Additionally, some businesses will host exclusive activities to creatively showcase their offerings.