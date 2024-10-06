Social Scene: Costa Blanca South

By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 15:52 • 8 minutes read

Image: Abba Elite / Facebook.

Dancing Queens

The Emerald Isle is proud to announce the ABBA ELITE Tribute Show will be singing your favourite Abba tunes on Monday, October 14

This event promises to transport the audience back to the golden era of disco with a live music tribute dedicated to the legendary Swedish band, ABBA.

Known for their impeccable 4-part harmonies, dazzling stage costumes, and mesmerising choreography, ABBA ELITE guarantees a toe-tapping evening for all.

Enjoy reliving ABBA’s chart-topping hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia,” as well as ballads like “The Winner Takes It All.”

While entry is free, securing a spot in advance is highly recommended. Tables are available from 6:30.PM and the music starts at 8:00.PM

A small entertainment tax is applied between 7:00.PM and midnight.

To book your table or for more information, visit the website at emeraldislespain.com, reach out via WhatsApp at (+34) 615 504 066 or by phone at (+34) 965 327 138.

The Emerald Isle is located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.

Swinging showdown

Get ready for an evening of lively entertainment with two of the original stars from “The X-Factor,” Steve Brookstein and Andy Abraham.

This live concert promises to be a celebration of toe-tapping tunes, featuring swing, soul, and classic ballads.

Mark your diaries for Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Starting at 7:00 PM this musical extravaganza will be held at Restaurante Los Cucalos, Avenida de Montezenia 1, Orihuela Costa, 03189.

Tickets, available on a general admission “first come, first served” basis, are priced at €15.

The ticket price only includes the concert; dinner and drinks can be purchased separately at the venue.

Tickets are selling fast and can only be purchased online through rewindspain.es. They are not available for sale at the venue itself.

Dinner will be served between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM, after which the entertainment kicks off.

The opening act is set for 9:00 PM, followed by the main performance and additional music later in the evening.

Steve Brookstein, was the winner of the inaugural UK X-Factor, and Andy Abraham, was runner-up of the show’s second season.

Fear & Silk

The exhibition titled “Of Fear and Silk: The Watchtowers of the Coast” at Casa Mediterráneo in Alicante takes an in-depth look at the history of the lookout towers lining the nearly 500 kilometres of the Valencian Community’s coastline.

These coastal watchtowers were part of a coordinated surveillance system established in the mid-16th century, primarily in response to threats from pirates and privateers. Their construction was funded by the Generalitat through a silk tax, a practice considered exemplary among the Hispanic kingdoms of that era. This heritage is closely tied to maritime safety, navigation, and the security of coastal communities.

The exhibition meticulously documents how beginning in the mid-16th century, a systematic approach to territorial control emerged as a response to persistent pirate attacks. The construction of these watchtowers provided a vital defence and was financed through a silk tax instituted by the Valencian Courts, which is reflected in the exhibition’s title.

Offering a wealth of information and resources, the exhibition is designed to be both engaging and educational. It boasts a strong emphasis on scientific accuracy, complemented by extensive graphic and audiovisual materials available in three languages: Valencian, Spanish, and English.

My Heart Will Go On

Carlton Entertainment proudly presents: Celine – My Heart Will Go On as Featured on the UK TV Show “This Morning”

After a sold-out tour across the UK and Europe in 2023, Celine – My Heart Will Go On has returned in 2024, bigger and better than ever!

This concert is a spectacular tribute to the music of one of the greatest vocalists of our time.

Celine – My Heart Will Go On offers an exceptional concert experience described as “a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level.”

With a sensational live band, audiences will enjoy a magical journey through four decades of iconic hits, including classics such as “The Power of Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I’m Alive,” “All By Myself,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “My Heart Will Go On,” along with many more.

The event will take place at Restaurante Los Cucalos, located at Avenida de Montezenia, 1, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante on October 24, starting at 7:30.PM.

You can book your tickets directly through Carlton Entertainment at carltonentertainment.co.uk.

Celine Dion, a Canadian singer known as the “Queen of Power Ballads,” is celebrated for her powerful and technically skilled vocals. Her musical style encompasses various genres, including pop, rock, R&B, chanson, and classical.

With over 200 million records sold globally, she is recognised as the best-selling Canadian recording artist, the top-selling French-language artist, and one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

Rock Chick

The fabulous rock chick, Carolynn May, is returning to The Club in Quesada due to popular demand! She will be performing a fantastic lineup of iconic artists from the ’70s and ’80s, including the likes of Madonna, Cher, Kim Wilde, and many more.

This show is always a hit, so be sure to book your tickets quickly to avoid missing out.

Enjoy a toe-tapping evening on Saturday, October 19.

Admission is priced at €10 per person, and the show will begin at 9:00 PM. The kitchen will be open from 7:00 PM for those who wish to enjoy a meal before the performance.

You can book your tickets online at theclubquesada.es, call (+34) 966 717 028, or visit The Club located at Calle Toledo, 24, 03170 Cdad. Quesada, Alicante.

The Hat Band

If you are looking for a great afternoon, experience The Hat Band live at Los Angeles Bar.

Join Ray and Dave the Hat as they jam with talented musicians in a lively performance you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy a toe-tapping afternoon filled with great music featuring acoustic guitar, drums, and bass.

Join the fun on Wednesday, October 16, starting at 2:00 PM at Los Angeles Bar, located at Plaza de los Halcones 27, 03183 Torrevieja.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call (+34) 655 620 836 or email info@losangelestorrevieja.com.

Bee Rumble

Join Bee Rumble at the Royal Oak in La Fuente on Saturday, October 12

Get ready for an exciting evening of soul music as Bee Rumble takes the stage starting at 5:30 PM! Enjoy a fantastic lineup featuring Motown, northern soul, funk, pop, and the best tunes from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Experience a warm welcome at The Royal Oak, where you can savour quality pub grub, enjoy a great pint, and relax in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The Royal Oak is located at Calle 2, 41, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante. For more information, call (+34) 687 10 68 71.

Chris Scroggie

The Vista Lounge Cocktail Cafe Bar in Quesada presents an evening of entertainment with Chris Scroggie.

Head over to the Vista Lounge for a fantastic night of live music as Chris Scroggie performs a wonderful selection of hits from renowned artists such as The Eagles, Coldplay, The Killers, Oasis, R.E.M., Stereophonics, The Beatles, Bob Marley, Elton John, and many more.

On Sunday, October 13, Chris will showcase his talent starting at 3:00 PM.

Why not reserve a table at V9 to enjoy a meal before the show?

For more information, please call (+34) 627 109 385 or email chisickielounge@gmail.com.

The Vista Lounge is located at Quesada Boulevard, Avenida de Las Naciones, Ciudad Quesada, 03170.

Lords of the Sounds

The renowned symphony orchestra, Lords of the Sound, is set to present the musical program “The Music of Hans Zimmer,” showcasing some of the most iconic compositions by the legendary composer of our time.

This programme offers an enchanting journey through the unique sounds that bring the extraordinary ambience of cinematic masterpieces to life on stage, performed by a talented symphony orchestra.

Hans Zimmer is recognised as one of the most influential and prominent figures in contemporary film soundtracks, celebrated for his ability to create epic music that provides unforgettable accompaniment to numerous blockbuster films worldwide.

The concert will feature compositions from iconic films, including Dune, Spider-Man 2, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Sherlock Holmes, Pearl Harbor, Gladiator, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Spirit, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Madagascar, The Lion King, 007: No Time to Die, and Man of Steel.

Hans Zimmer’s music occupies a special place in the modern film industry, immersing us in the heart of cinematic events and evoking powerful emotions from the very first note.

The event will take place at VB Spaces, located at Av de Elche, 186, 03195 Alicante, on October 17 at 8:00 PM.

To book tickets, please visit the website vbspaces.com or call (+34) 965 779 732. For assistance in English or Portuguese, contact (+34) 610 141 486, and for Russian, call (+34) 644 761 372.

“Lords of the Sound” is a well-known Ukrainian symphony orchestra that aims to introduce a new orchestral culture infused with a modern flair. For ten consecutive years, they have been captivating audiences with stunning emotions and unforgettable performances, leaving fans in awe with spectacular musical shows.

Curious about the orchestra’s beginnings? In early 2014, Andrii Novatorov, the producer, founded the orchestra out of a strong desire to perform music from modern film composers and to fill the gap in the repertoire available among existing orchestras at that time.

Wild Card

Attention Fleetwood Mac fans! Wild Card is set to perform live at The Club Quesada.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Wild Card takes the stage for a spectacular Fleetwood Mac tribute! This fantastic performance will feature your favourite hits, including “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannon,” and “Landslide,” bringing the energy and nostalgia of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic lineup to life.

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 11, at 9:00 PM. Admission is €10 per person, and the show will kick off at 9:00 PM. The kitchen will be open from 7:00 PM for those wishing to enjoy a meal before the performance.

Tickets can be booked online at theclubquesada.es, by calling (+34) 966 717 028, or by visiting The Club at Calle Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad. Quesada, Alicante.

Wild Card is a diverse band with members hailing from around the globe, aptly named for their eclectic style. Each week, they deliver a different tribute designed to make you smile. With influences from Argentina, Norway, Manchester, Devon, and Kent, they come together to create a unique experience filled with pop, rock, reggae, and funk, all set to get you dancing and smiling!

Midweek Melodies

Are you looking for some midweek entertainment? Enjoy some midweek melodies at Twenty Two Bar and Grill in Orihuela.

Prepare for a great evening with Fani Suarez, who will be performing live on Wednesday, October 16, starting at 8:00.PM.

Fani is celebrated for her vibrant blend of jazzy pop, combining smooth jazz vibes with catchy pop tunes that guarantee a lively performance.

Booking is highly recommended.

For more information or to reserve your table, call (+34) 865 770 477 or visit the Twenty Two Bar & Grill at Calle Galápagos, 22, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante.

Twenty Two Bar is open every day from 2:00.PM until late, with the kitchen serving meals from 2:00.PM until 10:00.PM.

Enjoy both outdoor and indoor dining in a chic setting that features creative cuisine, great food, and classic cocktails. Experience a cosy atmosphere with daily specials, fast delivery, scenic views, and a large selection of wines.