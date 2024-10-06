By John Smith • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 13:30 • 1 minute read

Nicole King brought her cute fur baby Boy with her Credit: EWN Media Group

The name Nicole King is synonymous with all that is considered special about Marbella and she has devoted herself to promoting the city and its diverse citizenship.

Promoting Marbella at the United Nationalities annual Summit

Every year, she hosts the United Nationalities of Marbella Summit and this year it was held at The Harbour restaurant on Friday October 4, attracting as always, a large audience.

Each year it features a topic that is relevant to Marbella and for this event the spotlight was on animals and their protection.

Five animal charities explained what they offer

There were contributions from representatives of ARCH (Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses) which is a rescue centre and not a sanctuary as its aims are to rehabilitate donkeys and horses and find them new homes.

Donkey Dreamland has a similar purpose with donkeys, Todos los caballos del mundo (Every horse in the world) doesn’t just look after horses but cares for any animal that has been neglected or mistreated.

It’s important to realise that donkeys and horses now have the same status in law as domestic animals such as cats and dogs,

Speaking of which, known by many for her commitment to looking after dogs, Lily Van Tongeren spoke about the new charity she has helped to create which whilst having no premises, exists to help fund any local animal charity which needs to have help to pay for operations or to simply keep running.

There was also a representative from Triple A speaking about the way to handle cat colonies which spring up around the city and a representative of the Marbella Council Foreigners Department attended in order to show its support for the event.

