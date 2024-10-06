By John Smith •
Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 13:30
• 1 minute read
Nicole King brought her cute fur baby Boy with her
Credit: EWN Media Group
The name Nicole King is synonymous with all that is considered special about Marbella and she has devoted herself to promoting the city and its diverse citizenship.
Every year, she hosts the United Nationalities of Marbella Summit and this year it was held at The Harbour restaurant on Friday October 4, attracting as always, a large audience.
Each year it features a topic that is relevant to Marbella and for this event the spotlight was on animals and their protection.
There were contributions from representatives of ARCH (Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses) which is a rescue centre and not a sanctuary as its aims are to rehabilitate donkeys and horses and find them new homes.
Donkey Dreamland has a similar purpose with donkeys, Todos los caballos del mundo (Every horse in the world) doesn’t just look after horses but cares for any animal that has been neglected or mistreated.
It’s important to realise that donkeys and horses now have the same status in law as domestic animals such as cats and dogs,
Speaking of which, known by many for her commitment to looking after dogs, Lily Van Tongeren spoke about the new charity she has helped to create which whilst having no premises, exists to help fund any local animal charity which needs to have help to pay for operations or to simply keep running.
There was also a representative from Triple A speaking about the way to handle cat colonies which spring up around the city and a representative of the Marbella Council Foreigners Department attended in order to show its support for the event.
The Euro Weekly News is always pleased to support this very worthwhile event, the brainchild of contributor Nicole King and presented a bouquet of flowers to the lady of the day.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.