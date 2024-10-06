Taking a closer look

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 17:19 • 1 minute read

Araña saltarina x30 - (jumping spider) Credit: Javier Rupérez

The long-awaited exhibition of photography by Javier Rupérez is now open to the public, in which he takes a very close look at nature.

There has been some buzz around the opening of this exhibition in Macharaviaya, which takes an almost microscopic examination of insects and elements of nature normally imperceptible with just the naked eye.

The exhibition ‘Mikros’ presents a fascinating display of the microphotography work of Javier Rupérez, who specialises in extreme macro photography, a speciality that allows capturing tiny details of nature. Visitors to the exhibition can admire the amazing images up close, which reveal the beauty hidden in insects, plants, and other wonders of the microscopic world.

According to Rupérez, his photographs ‘reveal a world that our eyes are not able to see: insects seen as if they are our size. It requires precise micro-adjustments to capture the macro images by extracting the detail in layers. Naturally, the goal is to create an image that impacts the viewer. We strive to demonstrate that, in nature, there are living things among us that, when seen very closely, appear to be from another planet.’

The show, organised by the Gálvez Museum, the Macharaviaya Town Hall and in collaboration with the Malaga Provincial Council, is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is expected that this exhibition will continue to attract numerous visitors throughout its duration, showing Macharaviaya as a benchmark for cultural tourism in the region.

The exhibition is on for the next few weeks, with no specific closure date fixed as yet. Entrance is free.