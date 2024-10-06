The Prado in the Streets: Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Oct 2024 • 18:39 • 1 minute read

The Prado in the Streets Credit:benidorm.org

The Fundacion Iberdrola España has organised an exhibition titled ‘The Prado in the Streets’ in collaboration with the Prado Museum.

The Foundation has partnered with the Prado Museum since 2010 to support its conservation and restoration programmes and establish annual scholarships for young restorers.

Prado in the Streets is currently being showcased at the intersection of Avenida del Mediterraneo and Plaza de la Hispanidad in Benidorm.

This open-air exhibition, which will run from September 27 to October 27, aims to transform Benidorm into a spectacular open-air museum. Mayor Toni Perez emphasised the town council’s commitment to enriching the cultural experience of both residents and visitors.

Featuring 50 full-scale photographic panels, ‘The Prado Museum in Benidorm offers a captivating journey through the history of Western art, showcasing masterpieces by renowned artists, including Goya, Velazquez, Rubens, Durer, Rembrandt, Hieronymus Bosch, and Caravaggio. Each artwork is accompanied by bilingual information panels and QR codes, providing in-depth insights into the art gallery and its collections.

This travelling exhibition, which began its journey in Spain in 2020, has already attracted numerous visitors in regions such as Castilla La-Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, and Andalusia.

After Benidorm, the exhibition will continue its journey to Ontinyent, Castellon, Sagunt, Alicante, Valencia, Vinaros, and Orihuela, with the final stop scheduled for Burriana in July 2025.

