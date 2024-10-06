Vale Tudo – The Tattooed Man

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 06 Oct 2024 • 19:47 • 4 minutes read

Vale Tudo busy at work. Photo Credit, Vale Tudo

Vale Tudo is used to turning heads. The man is a walking work of art, with some 95-97% of his body covered in tattoos.

The 40-year-old, from Hannover, Germany, is a tattoo artist working between his home town and Mallorca, the island he adores. From a young age, Vale Tudo (meaning `without rules´ and taken from the traditional Brazilian martial art of the same name) always knew he wanted to cover his skin with tattoos, although he waited, as per his mother´s request, until he was 18 before getting his first ink. At 21, he began a three-year apprenticeship in a friend´s tattoo shop, before opening his own, the Vale Tudo Tattoo Studio, in 2008 with his best friend Helge.

The tattooed man: how it all started

After that very first tattoo aged 18, which was a full tribal design sleeve inspired by movie, `From Dusk ´Till Dawn´ (this man doesn´t do things by halves) he got his first facial tattoo when he was 21 and on the day the artist opened the Vale Tudo Tattoo Studio, he had his working name tattooed onto his face by way of celebration. The work towards the masterpiece he aimed to create took until the artist turned 30, with the final addition to the design being a small spiderweb inked into the skin of his groin. Although he has never `cheated´ a tattoo, meaning, he has never used anaesthetic cream to numb the skin, Vale Tudo isn´t actually a fan of the pain. Instead, he simply just loves the whole artistic aspect and cultural history of tattoos. The artist points out that humans have had tattoos since the beginning of their time on earth, and marvels at the discovery of Ötzi, the 5,300-year-old mummy found in the Alps in 1991 with 61 tattoos preserved. Vale Tudo´s favourite tattoo is a `Mama y Papa´ design on his leg, from a young Bulgarian artist who he met at a convention in 2011. This brings us onto the man himself, and who he really is underneath all that ink.

The man underneath the tattoos

There are four things that Vale Tudo cherishes in life: family, animals, sports and tattoos. Family – both two and four-legged – are at the very top of the hierarchy. In fact, he´s such a dedicated son that he chooses to still live with his parents when in Germany so that he can help care for them as they age.

The tattoo artist is well known in his local sports centre, MegaSport, Palma de Mallorca, where he says he has made a lot of friends. He enjoys physically demanding exercise, including boxing, weight training, running and cycling, explaining that sport helps counteract the stress of his job.

But people are not always accepting of the artist, and he often feels judged, having received a variety of insults over the years with people insinuating that he´s anything from a gangster to a drug dealer or pimp, and curiously, he feels more judged by his own nationality. Vale Tudo senses that in Germany people are competing rather than living as an entity, and claims they are very judgemental. He feels much more at home in Mallorca, where he says the vibe is totally different.

The business: why live in two worlds?

Vale Tudo now splits his time between working in his own studio in Hannover and working at Kratos Tattoo in Mallorca, moving from one to the other roughly every two weeks. He originally fell in love with the Balearic island whilst visiting on holiday, and was delighted when, two years ago, he was put in contact with Kratos´ owner, Martin Danree, by a mutual friend. He is now an integral member of the 30 strong Kratos family, living out his dream of working in Mallorca, a country where the growing trend for tattooists seeking to work there means competition is high.

Discouraged by the German political system, inadequate standards of health care, and the extraordinary cost of living since Covid, Vale Tudo, although he loves his native country, wants a back up plan, and that back up plan is Spain, a country where he feels more accepted than in his own, and where he finds the system to be much more inclusive. He pays taxes in both countries, as well as two sets of legal fees, and the man works hard.

Over the years, Vale Tudo has become a recognised name in the world of tattoos, and also well-known for his unique look. Through his work he has met world renowned sports stars such as Leclerk, Mike Tyson and Emre Can, and music legends such as The Prodigy and Carl Cox (amongst other famous names). He has also had the honour of tattooing German rapper Maxwell 187, as well as footballers Leon Andreasen, Noah Bazee and Marvin Bakalorz, to name just a handful of his celebrity clients. The artist is now so accomplished in his craft that in Germany the wait to get a tattoo by Vale Tudo is currently up to a year.

As well as a passion for designing authentic tattoos, tailored to each client´s individual taste, the tattooist has made it his mission to help disfigured and injured people cover their scars with beautiful artwork. Well-educated, polite and friendly, Vale Tudo´s aim is to deliver excellent quality work with a warm smile, and generally be a good person both professionally and in his daily life. As the saying goes, “Never judge a book by its cover”.