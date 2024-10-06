By Linda Hall • Updated: 06 Oct 2024 • 14:27 • 2 minutes read

VATICAN CITY: Prevents married couples working at its bank Photo credit: CC/jordiferrer

An unnamed couple who both work at the Institute for Works of Religion, the Vatican Bank, were fired after they married.

“A married couple among employees is in fact blatantly contradictory to current regulations,” the bank explained on October 2, the day after they were sacked.

They were told to leave the premises immediately, hand in the ID cards that allowed them to enter and leave the Vatican, together with their credit and debit cards issued by the bank itself.

Laura Sgro, the lawyer representing the unnamed pair, now called the Vatican’s “Romeo and Juliet” by the Italian media, announced that she had now lodged an appeal against the dismissals.

“These were null, illegitimate and gravely damaging to the fundamental rights of persons and workers,” Sgro said. The sackings were devoid of any effect, she added.

The spouses have three children and Crux, a US online Catholic news site, pointed out that Church should be doing everything possible to support marriage, not discourage it.

The Association of Lay Employees, the nearest thing to a trade union allowed in the Vatican, has also objected to the dismissal.

The bank has a long history of financial scandals and corruption, which Pope Francis has tried to address by appointing an expert committee to recommend reforms to the Vatican’s economic and administrative structures. These include bringing more transparency and accountability to the Vatican’s management of its finances.

Paradoxically, the newly-introduced marriage ban is undoubtedly one of the outcomes. Aware of the change in the rules, the couple appealed to Pope Francis requesting a dispensation, but they are still waiting for a response, Sgro said.

The lawyer also made clear that neither of the two employees had any management responsibility or access to confidential data on clients. They worked in different departments of the bank, which has 105 employees, and there was no professional interaction between them.

Meanwhile, Sgro has taken on other prominent Vatican cases and is representing the family of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old from the Vatican who disappeared without trace while returning home from music school in Rome in June, 1983.

Sgro is also lawyer for Muguette Baudat, mother of a decommissioned Swiss guard, Cedric Tornay. He was found guilty of shooting dead his commander, Alois Estermann, and the officer’s wife in their apartment in 1998 before committing suicide.

Blood in the Vatica, Sgro’s book, relates the difficulties she encountered when trying to obtain information and access the court files linked to the killings. She and Muguette have now turned to both Pope Francis and the United Nations in hopes of achieving closure after so many years.