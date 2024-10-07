A perfect 4 days walking

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 9:28 • 1 minute read

Thousands of fun hikers in Marbella. Credit: Marbella 4 Days Walking

This year’s Marbella 4 Days Walking concluded on Sunday after a long weekend of splendid weather and excellent temperatures, perfect for a fit and healthy stroll around the Costa del Sol city.

The organisers had done well to bring forward the annual hiking event by a week and take advantage of better weather, which was just right for the walkers who finished each day with noisy parties and meet-ups among more than 15 nationalities. The event which was started in 2011 by a group of friends from the Netherlands, has grown exponentially into a phenomenon attended by thousands of fans of walking from all over the world.

Each day, the peaceful treks gave way to singing and dancing at beach bars in the area of Fontanilla Beach and other sites with a strong sense of unity and international friendship.

4 Days Walking a total of 15 different circuits

There were 15 different routes in total, all designed to match personal taste and physical ability, two of which were new this year, taking hikers halfway up a mountain to the pueblo blanco of Ojén.

The Plaza del Mar was the start and finish point each day, with planned routes that followed the coastline, areas of outstanding natural beauty, circuits that offered exceptional views, and courses taking participants on tours of the city. All in all, Marbella 4 Days Walking converted the city into a hikers paradise once more before heading back to the Plaza del Mar via Via Gladiolo (Victory Road) for entertainment and celebration. Popular singer Paul Maxwell was back in good form, welcoming walkers with song and entertainment as they arrived.