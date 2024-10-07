By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 10:00 • 1 minute read

Marc Allum presenting to TASMA Credit: TASMA

On October 2, The Arts Society of Marina Alta (TAMSA) was transported to its very own episode of the Antiques Roadshow!

Well-known UK BBC presenter Marc Allum made a special visit to Costa Blanca North to present ‘The Anatomy of Collecting’ to those in attendance.

His profound knowledge, personal collections, and insights into the collectables market were not just informative, but truly inspiring. Marc’s passion for all things strange and fascinating, regardless of their monetary value, left a lasting and inspiring impression on all who listened to him.

Marc Allum took time to value personal item brought by members

However, the real highlight, and what truly engaged and captivated the audience was the opportunity to interact with him afterwards. His charm and enthusiasm shone through as he valued personal items that guests had brought along to share with him. Among these was a Syrian porcelain cow, a family stamp collection, Clarice Cliff pottery and a rare Joyous jug.

His genuine interest in meeting everyone and appraising their treasures created a real air of excitement. This was especially true when he left them with some ‘homework’; to go on a quest to find more hidden gems before his return to the region.

For further details on The Arts Society Marina Alta presentations, visit their website at or reach out to them via email at marinaalta@theartssociety.org.

