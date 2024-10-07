By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:47 • 1 minute read

El Moralet Credit: viasverdes.com

Benidorm has just been announced as a finalist in the prestigious ‘European Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2025’ award. This award, presented by the European Commission, recognises cities that are leading the way in sustainable and innovative tourism.

Mayor Toni Perez proudly shared that Benidorm’s efficient water management, development of new parks, and expansive green spaces like El Moralet and the Sequia Mare have been instrumental in showcasing the city’s unwavering dedication to pioneering tourism and sustainability.

Award will drive sustainable economic growth for Benidorm

The mayor emphasised that being a finalist for this award or winning it would not only be a tremendous honour for Benidorm but also a source of inspiration for other European destinations. It would also elevate the city’s status as a top-tier destination and drive sustainable economic growth.

Benidorm is joined as a finalist by Aveiro (Portugal), Jurmala (Latvia), Liepaja (Latvia), Nea Propontida (Greece), Panevezys (Lithuania), and Sliven (Bulgaria).

Benidorm will present its proposal in Brussels on November 27 before a distinguished European jury appointed by the European Commission.

