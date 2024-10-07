Car finally evicted from beach

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 15:11 • 1 minute read

Craned away. Car finally removed.

A car that was knocked hurtling down a cliff in Torremuelle, Benalmadena, in July has finally been recovered from the rocky shore below.

On Monday, October 7, a recovery crew with a telescopic truck crane blocked the street between Torremuelle Beach and La Perla just above where the accident occurred. They proceeded to lift the wrecked car up from the rocky beach below, and deliver the wreck back to the street.

Miraculously, the driver survived, as did a diver who was below

The accident occurred back on July 4 when a small white Ford Ka was hit by a VTC car (Uber type minicab) and thrown through the wooden fence before going hurtling down 30 metres to the rocks below. Miraculously, the driver was rescued by a diver who happened to be under the water a few metres from where the wrecked car splashed down.

The removal of the vehicle from the isolated little cove in Torremuelle has taken several months due to discussions between insurance companies about who is liable for the cost of the recovery operation.

The job was not an easy one, seeing that the place of the wrecked car was on a small stretch with only access by foot at low tide. During its stay on the beach, the vehicle gathered a few added extras, including some graffiti, a little seaweed, and a few barnacles as well.