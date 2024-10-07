Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:38 • 3 minutes read

Mini Figures – Big History

Villena’s Councillor for Culture, María Server, has announced that the Playmobil exhibition on the Renaissance will be showcased in the Municipal Market until November 9.

This exhibition is made possible by the Cultural Association Forjadores del Tiempo, which is responsible for assembling the iconic figures and creating the scenery that represents significant historical events from the 15th century.

“This exhibition offers a fun and educational way to learn about our history, exploring key events and notable figures from this period,” the councillor confirmed.

The exhibition features 12 distinct scenes, including notable locations such as the Sanctuary of the Virtues, Villena Lagoon, Hospital of Pedro de Medina, the Concession of the Title of City, and the Church of Santiago, among others.

According to Ramón Rojas, a member of the association, the display comprises 700 figures and 60 historical references, making it an enjoyable and interesting experience for all visitors.

Let the Fun Begin

The much-anticipated San Andrés Fair in Elche has officially opened at its usual location, situated between Avenida Mayor Ramón Pastor, Don Bosco, and President Adolfo Suárez.

This year’s fair, running until November 24, has been organised by the Association of Fairgoers ‘La Ilicitana’ and features a wide variety of attractions.

Visitors can enjoy a total of 25 rides for children and 10 thrilling attractions for adults.

The opening hours will be Friday and Saturday from 5:00.PM to 12:00.AM, Sundays from 12:00.PM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 11:00.PM and holidays from 12:00.PM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 12:00.AM.

Taste of Aspe

Aspe is excited to announce its sixth Aspe Gastronomy Showcase, which will take place from November 15 to 24.

This event is a great chance to highlight the local food culture of the area. It aims not only to promote local dining options but also to attract tourists to Aspe.

This year, visitors can look forward to a variety of food options, including special menus at restaurants, delicious pastries from bakeries, and unique drinks at cocktail bars.

New this year, the programme will also feature cultural and food-related activities such as a guided tour with actors, a wine-tasting event, and a presentation focused on gastronomy.

Businesses that want to participate in this event can reach out to Aspe Tourist Info by email at dolo.valdes@aspe.es or by calling (+34) 966 919 900, extension 120.

The registration deadline is October 16.

Visual Metamorphosis

L’Aljub in Elche has transformed into an art gallery with the ‘Visual Metamorphosis’ project.

This exhibition invites visitors to explore the connection between the physical and digital worlds.

The exhibition is set to run until December 15 and features daily showings on a large screen at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM, with additional screenings every half hour, totalling 26 presentations each day.

Artists showcased include Alba de la Fuente, Adri Besada, Nono Palace, MONOMO, and Nevbla.

‘Visual Metamorphosis’ features contemporary artists who explore how digital technology changes our understanding of art and reality. Their works combine nature and human forms, reflecting how these changes affect society.

The pieces encourage viewers to rethink how digital advancements influence our perceptions.

This exhibition highlights the relationship between technology and art, inviting visitors to engage with a new way of seeing and experiencing the world.

Unearthing Pompeii

The Archaeological Museum of Elda is hosting the exhibition ‘Dying in Pompeii,’ which explores the living conditions in Pompeii before the eruption of Vesuvius.

This exhibition showcases the archaeological work done by researchers from the University of Valencia and will be open to the public until November 6.

Iñaki Pérez, the Councillor for Museums, stated that the exhibition provides insight into the excavation work at Puerta Sarno in Pompeii.

He emphasised its significance, noting that it features one of the most important discoveries in recent years: the tomb of Marco Venerio Secundio, a public slave who became a freedman.

The councillor highlighted that Pompeii is exceptionally well-preserved, making it a valuable source of knowledge.

The exhibition aims to educate visitors about the lives of the people who lived there through the artefacts on display.

Visiting hours are Monday to Sunday from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM, and Wednesday to Saturday from 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM.