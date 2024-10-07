CUSP race, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read
Winners in the women's category 2023.
Credit: Gescon chip
San Pedro de Alcántara promenade will be filled with hundreds of athletes on Saturday, October 12 for the annual CUSP race.
800 competitors are expected to take part in the race, which has 14 different running categories split between male and female runners.
The event kicks off at 10am with the ’absolute’ category, a 5 km circuit including juniors and veterans. At 11am, it’s the children’s go with 3 age categories leaving on age-adapted routes.
The city council is promising to bring in free t-shirts for participants as well as trophies for the winners. The councillor for sports in Marbella is encouraging everyone to participate in the fun run, which has been growing in popularity every year since it first began 28 years ago. Given the popularity of the previous week’s half marathon in Marbella, which saw 1,500 participants run the streets of the Costa del Sol city, the numbers are expected to be better than ever this year.
Local police will be out in force along the San Pedro promenade, so expect traffic restrictions and parking limitations. Registration is necessary to take part in the run and can be done at sanpedroatletismo.com/cusp24/ or dorsalchip.es. Adult registration is €12, and it’s €6 for the children’s categories.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.