CUSP race, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read

Winners in the women's category 2023. Credit: Gescon chip

San Pedro de Alcántara promenade will be filled with hundreds of athletes on Saturday, October 12 for the annual CUSP race.

800 competitors are expected to take part in the race, which has 14 different running categories split between male and female runners.

The event kicks off at 10am with the ’absolute’ category, a 5 km circuit including juniors and veterans. At 11am, it’s the children’s go with 3 age categories leaving on age-adapted routes.

Trophies and commemorative t-shirts for CUSP runners

The city council is promising to bring in free t-shirts for participants as well as trophies for the winners. The councillor for sports in Marbella is encouraging everyone to participate in the fun run, which has been growing in popularity every year since it first began 28 years ago. Given the popularity of the previous week’s half marathon in Marbella, which saw 1,500 participants run the streets of the Costa del Sol city, the numbers are expected to be better than ever this year.

Local police will be out in force along the San Pedro promenade, so expect traffic restrictions and parking limitations. Registration is necessary to take part in the run and can be done at sanpedroatletismo.com/cusp24/ or dorsalchip.es. Adult registration is €12, and it’s €6 for the children’s categories.