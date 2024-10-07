 Estepona mural artists get to work « Euro Weekly News
Estepona mural artists get to work

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 14:22 • 1 minute read

Costa del Sol street art. Euro Weekly News. Diego Seijas, Facebook.

Previous works by Misterpiro, Olorapintura, Jose Enrique Ragel , Manuel Moreno Guirao. Credit: Facebook

The ten artists selected as finalists in the Estepona International Mural Competition have begun painting and have until October 17 to finish their creations.

The winners of the €10,000 first prize, €5,000 second prize, and the 8 runner-ups with €1,500 each will be announced on October 18. The initiative was organised by the town council and aims to promote the development of art in Estepona and to expand the famous open-air vertical art route. The 10 new paintings will be an addition to the existing 64 enormous wall murals on the published walking circuit around the town, and are intended to brighten up the image of the architecture and attract more visitors.

Artists from all over the world competing

This year’s competition has reached a record number of contestants, with a total of 116 proposals from around the world. Among the 116 designs received were works from countries such as Germany, France, Colombia, Canada, Mexico, the United States, South Africa, Venezuela, Argentina, Italy, Peru, and Australia.

Residents in Estepona can judge for themselves who they think will take the top prizes by visiting the artists in action as they reproduce their designs on a massive scale in the streets of Calle Goya; Calle Terrazzo; Av. San Lorenzo; C/ José Luís Diez; C/ Cabrera; C/ Formentera; C/ Calvario; and C/ José Luís Diez.

