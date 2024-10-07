Firefighters beat blaze

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:43 • 1 minute read

Fire blazes through s´Albufera. Photo Credit, Consellería dal Medio Ambiente

Firefighters were deplored to a blaze on Friday evening, and are suspicious that the fire may have been started intentionally.

A fire swept across the s´Albufera countryside on Friday evening, causing firefighters from the Alcúdia and Inca departments of the Mallorca Fire Service, as well as officers from the Balearic Institute of Nature (IBANAT), to race to the scene, in the Sa Pobla region of the island.

Experts found the source of the fire to have originated in two separate locations, sparking concern that the flames might have been the result of arson. The spots where the fire began were located in between the Torrent de Sant Miquel and the area known by locals as Ses Jonqueres Veres, in the interior of the municipality, an area which at this time of year is a fire trap due to the tall reeds that heavily populate the area. The reeds are currently very dry, having been parched by the hot summer sun, a factor which caused the fire to spread rapidly and significantly increased the difficulty of containing the flames.

Thankfully the blaze was in an area considered to be level 0, which in firefighter terminology signifies that there are no houses in the vicinity and that the area is uninhabited, and the professionals were able to contain the fire without anybody being harmed. The fire was started at around 18:40 and was under control by 20:00, with aerial troops deployed to help firefighters working from the ground beat the blaze before dark. Troops remained at the scene throughout the night and until the flames were fully extinguished.