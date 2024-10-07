By John Smith • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 18:11 • 1 minute read

The Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan will perform on October 27 Credit: Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan

Situated to the west of Helsinki, the city of Espoo is home for the largest number of Indians who have settled in the country and will shortly host the Diwali Festival of Lights.

Small Indian population which is growing

The overall Indian population in Finland is in the region of 12,000 but this is growing as young university graduates who specialise in technology have been heading to the country because of the many specialised jobs available with companies such as Nokia whilst others are undertaking post graduate studies.

Diwali is a very special festival which this year takes place between October 29 and November 3 and is all about new beginnings whilst Lakshmi, the Goddess of fortune is central to the celebrations and many Indians are happy to use the festival to help those who are not so fortunate.

This first Diwali celebration will take place in Espoo on Sunday October 27 and there will be a number of different cultural events taking place which will help to make the municipality a happy centre, embracing a different ethnic event.

Diwali is the Hindu New Year

To those of the Hindu Faith this is the New Year celebration and it is often compared to Christmas as it has its roots in religious observation.

It is a very special year for the Suomi – Indian Association as 2024 sees it celebrating its 75th Anniversary and with Espoo Cultural Service, the Association is organising the event.

Celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights

Many of the events overlap each other but the timetable is as follows;

Noon to 5pm, Diwali Baza with lantern workshops, henna tattoos and more at Sello Hall’s Foyer

Noon to 4pm, Maria Baric Company’s workshops and performances at Soittoniekanaukio

1pm to 4.30pm, Cultural Program at Sello Library

5pm to 5.30pm, Maria Baric Company Diwali Fire Show at Soittoniekanaukio

6pm to 8.30pm, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan Diwali Concert at Sello Hall with tickets costing from €20 to €47.50.

The Dhoad Gypsies are very much respected in the arena of World Music having played more than 1,200 concerts in 115 countries over the past two decades and are returning to Finland having last appeared in Helsinki in 2023.