By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 16:18 • 1 minute read

Image: ADAPT Theatre Group.

If you happen to be in San Pedro one day and see many mad people dressed as pantomime characters filming their strange behaviour, do not panic!

It will be the ADAPT Theatre Group filming one of their annual short comic videos, which they insert into their pantomimes to give them a bit of local colour.

ADAPT Theatre Group has made more than ten of these now, each one moving the story of the panto along in interesting ways.

Panto Shenanigans

From Sleeping Beauty’s prince hacking his way through a forest (a.k.a. the local park) to Aladdin pleading with the local mayor to release his monkey from jail, the group have managed to involve many well-known local people and places, much to the delight of our audiences.

ADAPT have great fun doing it as well.

New Panto Production

ADAPT Theatre Group’s pantomimes are quite different, as you will see if you head along to this year’s Snow White and the 7 Guiris, to be performed at the end of November (more details to follow).

The ADAPT Metal Detecting Group sponsors the group, and all money raised goes to local charities.

To learn more about the ADAPT Theatre Group, visit the website: adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com or call Eric at (+34) 656 361 098.