By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 16:15 • 1 minute read

Time to renew those terrace licences. Credit: Bar America, Facebook.

Are you the owner of a bar or restaurant with a terrace on a Torremolinos street? If so, you would do well to read on.

Applications are now open to renew your terrace licence for tables and chairs on the public streets in 2025. And, if you do so before October 31, you could get a 50 percent discount on the tariff you normally pay.

Like everything official these days, the application should be submitted via the council’s online platform. As well, those who benefit from special discounts on their tax declarations for having outside space on public streets, need to have that application in before the end of October too, or risk losing out from deducting them from the tax declaration.

Renew terrace licence now for up to 50 percent discount

Also, those establishments that only occupy the street for limited parts of the year (due to weather changes, seasonal events, etc.) will also receive the 50% discount on extending their outdoor terraces for the rest of the year too.

It seems the council in Torremolinos wants to get all the necessary paperwork out of the way as early as possible this year, and they are willing to thank bar and restaurant owners with a welcome little extra discount.