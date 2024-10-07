Great time to list your property for sale

By EWN • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 9:02 • 2 minutes read

EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about the Costa del Sol property market.

Certain months are historically always good for sales, however, funnily enough it’s the slower months that are often the best time to list your property for sale. During November to January the amount of serious clients viewing drops, as many start turning their thoughts to Christmas. However, it’s at this time that hundreds of thousands of buyers throughout a cold wet Northern Europe will be sat in front of their computers trawling through properties they want to view in the traditionally busy selling months of February to June. So, if you are thinking about selling, I recommend you call us during October to early January to list your property for sale, as although we quickly load all our new properties / video tours on our websites, property portals, youtube & social media, it often takes a month of marketing before a new listing gets captured by popular internet search engines, such as google & youtube, then it starts to go viral. We also send our properties to the best newspapers and lifestyle magazines weeks before they actually go to print. So again, to make sure your property is featured and seen by hundreds of thousands of potential buyers during the build up to the busy selling months, now would be the perfect time to list your property with us.

Then clients turn their attention to their summer holidays in July & Aug . You would think that with so many millions of tourists visiting during July and August that this would be a great selling time, but we often find that although many of them will arrange a couple of days of viewings for homework on buying a holiday home, they are only dipping their toe in the water and correctly want to enjoy a luxury family break. September is when most of them return on serious viewing trips focused on actually buying their overseas dream.

If you are a serious buyer and want to buck the trend, as many speculators do, viewing properties during the quieter periods could be a great idea. As you should get to see a larger choice of properties as they are not selling so quickly and also you may even get a better deal if the owners are looking for a quick sale but not getting many viewings.

Peter is a frequent contributor to the UK / Spanish press, having spent most of his working life as a professional real estate agent and valuer. He is also the Managing Director of one of the coast’s top Master Real Estate Agencies “Overseas Dreams” offering over 16,000 properties for sale along the Costa del Sol from Malaga to Sotogrande.