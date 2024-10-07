Kay McKenna – Teulada-Moraira Lions Club

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 21:25 • 2 minutes read

Kay and her husband Michael Credit: Kay McKenna

Meet Kay, a self-confessed ‘sun worshipper’ who came to Spain to enjoy a well-deserved early retirement

Born in Coventry, England to working class parents, Kay was married at the tender age of 17 and she and her then-husband turned to education in order to carve out a different life and a better future for themselves. This led to her studying psychology at Warwick University while bringing up three young daughters. Moving to the New Forest she undertook a government research position at Southampton Hospital. Of this move, Kay said, “This was a great posting and during the four years I was there, I studied for my Mphil degree.”

Divorced in 1990, Kay found herself carrying out a series of voluntary positions which enabled her to make use of her psychology degree. This was followed by a non-executive director position at the Hampshire Primary Care Trust hospital in Basingstoke. A decision to move to Spain came when she and her then partner, Gary became disenchanted with the political and social environment in the UK.

Kay Moved to Spain at the age of 56

She shared, “At the age of 56, I retired early to Spain to live in a sunnier climate although I had always thought it would be France.” However, with Gary’s work ties in Costa Blanca North, Spain made more sense, so after several exploratory trips, they settled on a finca in Benitachell.

Sadly Gary passed away five years after making the move and the natural assumption was that Kay would return to the UK. However, loving the life she had created, she chose to stay and instead started work as a live-in carer in the UK which enabled her to travel back and forth and spend time with her family. ‘Cupid’s arrow’ struck Kay again and she met Michael who became her husband in 2017.

Being able to speak French was a hindrance to learning Spanish for Kay

An accomplished French speaker, Kay still finds it challenging to learn Spanish despite attending several courses. “I don’t seem to have the mind/capacity to differentiate between the two languages, so if I don’t know the word in Spanish, I find myself talking French!” she laughed. Aside from the sunshine, Kay loves the laid back lifestyle that Spain offers and enjoys nothing more than mooching around the various markets choosing fresh produce to cook.

More recently, feeling a little ‘bored’ with retirement, Kay decided to volunteer for The Lions. “I wanted something else to do, having no garden or pool to keep me occupied.” she said. She has now been with them six months and is relishing the opportunity of supporting them with their PR and advertising activities. “Having volunteered to work in the Lions Den Shop, I was impressed by what this group had achieved, and so decided to join.” she shared.

When not supporting The Lions, Kay likes nothing more than spending time with her wonderful husband, playing padel and socialising with their friends. Her advice to anyone thinking about moving to Spain is to go for it! She said, “While it is hard making that decision initially, if you choose the right place with the right support network, and do everything legally, it is a great place to live.”

