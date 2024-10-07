Keeping things sweet

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 21:14 • 1 minute read

Three Mallorcan women making Bunyols, Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

The 2024 annual sweet fayre in Esporles has proved a hit, with so many people heading to the event that traffic came to a standstill on the outskirts of the town.

Visitors heading to the Fira de Dolça in Esporles last weekend were kept sweet with the help of an agent assisting in regulating the traffic, and a train, which was set up to aid access to the fayre, when it became clear that the town couldn´t cope with the extraordinary level of traffic. Those setting off bright and early and arriving in Esporles by 9am were blessed with easy access and plenty of parking, however, by 11am there was already a queue three kilometres long before one could entre the town, and very little chance of finding parking on arrival.

The traffic regulating agent continued to advise frustrated drivers each time a car left the carpark, whilst a train was brought into action to assist visitors on their journey and enable them to get to the heart of the event without having to walk too far.

The fayre is an annual celebration of all things sweet, including traditional pastries, ice creams, chocolates and cakes, and attracted a record number of visitors this year. One of the most exciting attractions this year was the making of cool local favourite, `gelat bomba´, as well as a stunning chocolate fountain.

In keeping with current European trend, veganism, there was also a remarkable selection of plant-based sweets and confectionary, as well as a variety of Argentinian delicacies, and, of course, traditional Mallorcan `bunyols´, which are a donut shaped version of the well-known Spanish breakfast or snack, `churros´ which are often enjoyed with a smooth and steaming mug of hot chocolate or a sweet chocolatey sauce.