Line of Duty: Officer honoured with a bust

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 18:21 • 1 minute read

The bust in honour of Officer Juan Manuel Policarpo Credit: ajcalp.es

October 2 marked a very special day for the local police of Calpe. For one, it was the day of the feast of the Guardian Angels, the local police’s patron saint.

For another, it was also the day chosen to commemorate Officer Juan Manuel Policarpo, who died in the line of duty in September 2022. This sad occurrence happened during an intervention to rescue a person trapped in an underwater vehicle.

Unveiling of commemorative bust of Officer Policarpo

The emotional tribute began with a religious ceremony honouring all members of the local police. This was followed by the unveiling of a commemorative bust of Officer Policarpo, which serves as a consistent reminder of his bravery. The bust has been erected in front of the Calpe local police headquarters, which also already bears his name.

Juan Manuel’s children carried out the unveiling of the bust in a ceremony full of emotion and pride for their late father. This solemn occasion brought together family, friends, and colleagues who were there to pay their respects to the courageous officer, demonstrating the deep reverence he was held in.

