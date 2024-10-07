By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:18 • 2 minutes read

Jabega Rowing Hits New Heights in Thrilling Regatta Credit: Shutterstock, ARGONAUTAS

The 1st Long-Distance Challenge Regatta of the 12th Provincial Jabega Boat League saw a spectacular day of rowing at La Malagueta Beach. The day was blessed with great weather and calm seas, conditions rarely seen this season. The event was a huge success, bringing together all the clubs from the league and solidifying its place as a flagship competition in the calendar of this ancient local sport.

Organised by the Traditional Rowing Association (ART) in collaboration with its clubs, and with support from Malaga’s Provincial Council and City Hall, the day unfolded in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere. Mixed teams competed in a beautiful long-distance race using both light and heavy boats across several categories: Mixed Cadets, Mixed Juniors, Mixed Adults, and Mixed Veterans.

The Junior and Cadet teams kicked off the action with a thrilling 1,500-metre race. The Cala del Moral Rowing Club snatched a heart-stopping victory, clocking in at 10:58.48, just ahead of second-placed Malaga Rowing Club, and third-placed Rincon Rowing Club. The speedy sprouts from La Carihuela also put on an impressive performance, securing fourth place.

In the adult (“Mixed Veterans”) 3,000-metre race show-down, Deportivo Remo La Araña Club came in first, clinching victory with a time of 19:12.95. The Carihuela crew grabbed second place with a strong performance, followed by Rincon Rowing Club in third.

The day’s final race was the Mixed Adults category, also covering a 3,000-metre distance. Once again, La Araña’s rowers took home the win, setting a time of 18:10.75, which saw them finish ahead of Malaga Rowing Club in second and La Carihuela in third.

Though the regatta didn’t count towards the overall league rankings, this long-distance race served as a fitting finale to a spectacular 2024 season, which saw a growth in both the number of participants and clubs. This has further cemented jabega boat rowing as Malaga’s oldest indigenous sport. The Provincial Jabega League has once again met its goal of preserving, promoting, and expanding this cultural and sporting heritage of the Malaga region, introducing traditional rowing to new generations and attracting more fans.

The latest regatta is proof that the ancient art of jabega rowing isn’t just surviving, it’s actually thriving. This time-honoured sport, steeped in Malaga’s history, is making bigger waves than ever, cementing its place as the ultimate symbol of Andalusia’s coastal pride. And it’s not stopping there. As the season wraps up, excitement is already building for next year’s action, with clubs across the province gearing up to take jabega boat rowing to the next level. Could this be the sport that defines Malaga’s future? Locals seem to think so. We might even see an expat team join in soon. Who knows…

