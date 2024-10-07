Malaga's smallest village welcomes ex-pats.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 12:04 • 1 minute read

Salares, least populated village in Malaga province Credit: Francisco Santiago Guirado, Facebook

Foreigners now account for 18% of the total population of the Costa del Sol, a statistic that is beginning to creep inland too.

Nestled in the heart of the Axarquía on the foothills of La Maroma, the village of Salares is the smallest in the Malaga region in terms of population, with just 192 inhabitants. Among them can be heard the accents of 20 Brits, 4 Belgians, 2 Moroccans, a Romanian, and a Dane. The tiny pueblo blanco in the Alhama natural park has become a magnet for guiris.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, 164 members of the community are Spanish by birth, making the other 13 percent all foreign. But with a drive from the coast that resembles more a circuit that should be on the World Rally Championships tour, what is the attraction of the village?

Historic hideaway still maintains ancient origins

Salares was once a Roman settlement that had already been inhabited by Phoenicians, Greeks, and Carthaginians. The bridge over the Salares River at the exit of the town was built by the Romans and is still in perfect condition today. From the time of the occupation of the Moors, the town’s layout has been preserved with very few alterations, and the church still has the minaret of the old mosque as a bell tower.

The winding streets and whitewashed houses that comprise this quaint and remote mountain village seem to have a draw on the foreign community who, seemingly, wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of crowded coastal towns.