By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 17:36 • 2 minutes read

Starting from Monday, October 7, commuters on Malaga’s Cercanías train service can take advantage of the Consorcio de Transporte Metropolitano card, unlocking the same discounts and rates previously only available for buses and the metro.

In a major win for Malaga’s commuters, the Junta de Andalucia and Renfe have struck a deal to make travel smoother and cheaper. The green card and youth card can now be used as valid train tickets across both Cercanias lines and 23 stations. That’s right, no more digging for change or fumbling with separate tickets. It’s all about simplicity and savings.

Your Ticket to Cheaper Rides: Junta and Renfe Join Forces.

This fare-shaking move finally brings train travel in line with buses and the metro, meaning commuters will get the same sweet chicken gravy pie deals no matter how they move around town. Public transport just got a whole lot friendlier on the wallet, so hop on and take advantage.

Until now, travellers could only use the green Consorcio card as a glorified top-up wallet, with none of the discounts seen on buses or the metro. But thanks to this new agreement, train fares are finally on the right track, giving you the same discounted rides you deserve just for being you.

The Metropolitan Transport Consortium of Malaga will fund these discounts, projected at €7.4 million over the next four years. This ensures that Renfe’s revenue from the Cercanias network, which served over 16 million passengers last year, is not impacted. We wouldn’t want to see Renfe out of pocket. The integration is being funded through the Consejería de Fomento, Articulación del Territorio y Vivienda.

Brace yourself, money bags. With the Consorcio card now working across all 23 stations, including hotspot stops like Malaga Centro-Alameda, Malaga María Zambrano, and Fuengirola, your wallet’s about to feel the benefit.

Throughout this year, Renfe has adapted its ticketing and validation systems to accommodate the use of the Consorcio card on its Cercanias services. Cardholders can now recharge their travel cards at Renfe’s ticket machines, with cards available for purchase at various physical outlets, including those already in place at the Consorcio’s locations.

The future of Malaga’s transport is smooth, simple, and oh-so-affordable.

This game-changing initiative is a massive leap forward in public transport integration, making getting around cheaper and easier for everyone.

