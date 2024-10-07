Murcia pushes for VAT cut for first time buyers

By Catherine McGeer •
Supporting First Home Buyers
FERNANDO López Miras, the President of the Murcia Region, has urged the central government to cut the VAT on first home purchases from 10 per cent to just 4 per cent.
He argues that this change would be a game-changer for many families struggling to buy their first home. Speaking at a meeting with José Ramón Blázquez, president of the Region’s Real Estate Developers Association, López Miras highlighted that housing access is one of Spain’s biggest social challenges, worsened by the current housing law that imposes unnecessary restrictions.
He emphasised the importance of listening to sector experts and shared that nearly 600 young people have benefited from the ‘Aval Joven’ (Youth Guarantee) scheme, which helps them secure loans for their first homes. This initiative, which offers a 20 per cent guarantee on the home’s value, has already provided an average of over €19,000 in guarantees to participants. Recently, an additional €5.4 million was allocated to expand the program, allowing 300 more young people to take advantage of this support. López Miras remains optimistic about making housing more accessible in the region.
