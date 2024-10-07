Murcia pushes for VAT cut for first time buyers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:50 • 2 minutes read

FERNANDO López Miras, the President of the Murcia Region, has urged the central government to cut the VAT on first home purchases from 10 per cent to just 4 per cent.

Addressing Spain’s Housing Crisis: A Call for Action

He argues that this change would be a game-changer for many families struggling to buy their first home. Speaking at a meeting with José Ramón Blázquez, president of the Region’s Real Estate Developers Association, López Miras highlighted that housing access is one of Spain’s biggest social challenges, worsened by the current housing law that imposes unnecessary restrictions.

‘Aval Joven’ Scheme Offers Financial Support to First-Time Buyers

He emphasised the importance of listening to sector experts and shared that nearly 600 young people have benefited from the ‘Aval Joven’ (Youth Guarantee) scheme, which helps them secure loans for their first homes. This initiative, which offers a 20 per cent guarantee on the home’s value, has already provided an average of over €19,000 in guarantees to participants. Recently, an additional €5.4 million was allocated to expand the program, allowing 300 more young people to take advantage of this support. López Miras remains optimistic about making housing more accessible in the region.

Pros of VAT Reduction on First Home Purchases

Increased Housing Affordability

Lowering VAT can make home purchases more financially feasible for families, especially first-time buyers, by reducing overall costs.

Boost to the Real Estate Market

A VAT cut may stimulate demand for homes, benefiting the real estate sector and potentially leading to increased construction activity and job creation.

Support for Young Buyers

Programs like ‘Aval Joven’ combined with VAT reduction can provide essential financial relief, helping young people secure their first homes and promoting economic stability.

Cons of VAT Reduction on First Home Purchases

Impact on Government Revenue

Reducing VAT could decrease government revenue, potentially limiting funding for public services and housing initiatives.

Potential Market Overheating

A sudden increase in demand driven by lower VAT might lead to inflated housing prices, making homes less affordable in the long run.

Limited Long-Term Solutions

While a VAT cut could provide immediate relief, it may not address the underlying structural issues in the housing market that contribute to the affordability crisis.

