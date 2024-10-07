Music, festivals and fairs: what´s on

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 18:26 • 2 minutes read

A group of friends enjoying a celebration together. Photo Credit, Shutterstock.jpg

Seek no further if seeking some entertainment this month, as the island is chock-a-block with music events, festivals and fairs.

Tribute bands rocking Mallorca this October

The music of Led Zeppelin can be found on October 12 at music venue, Es Gremi, Palma. Argentinian tribute band, Physical Graffiti, are stopping on the island as part of their European `It´s been a long time since I rock and roll´ tour, and promise to bring their own personal energy and passion to the concert, whilst honouring the legendary British band.

On October 19, also at the Gremi, there will be a tribute show to extremely popular Spanish bands, Hombres G and El Canto de Loco. The concert, which starts at 21:00, will showcase a selection of lively, upbeat tunes that even those unfamiliar with the lyrics will find themselves dancing along to, as the singers and musicians rock the stage. Tickets to both the above concerts can be obtained from www.esgremi.com.

Meanwhile, at the Trui Theatre on the same night, bROTHERS iN bAND are dedicating a show to a Dire Straits. The Very Best of Dire Straits Show, promises to take the audience back in time, and will play the most well-known and popular songs from the iconic band, in a concert lasting 2 hours and 15 minutes. Tickets are available from www.wego.com.

In Carrer d´Eusebi Estada, Palma, on Friday October 25, at 20.15, there will be a free tribute show, Retrospectiva: The Beatles (All we need is love). Filoacustics aims to bring the messages from The Beatles´ music to its audience in a show designed to follow the band´s career. Tickets are available on the App, AllEvents.

Festivals and fairs

October signals the beginning of festivals across the island, one of the biggest being the Llucmayor fair on October 12-13. The fair is a kind of harvest festival, but there is also an arts and crafts market, and workshops for children. Exhibitions include a horse show and falconry, as well as an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the unique Mallorcan dog breeds, including the extremely popular Pastor Mallorquín and Ratero Mallorquín. Other events and attractions include an exposition of motor vehicles and a pigeon release, as well as live music and dancing in the square.

On Friday, October 11, Santanyí will host the latest edition of its Canal`Art fair, encouraging visitors to browse contemporary works by local artists as they stroll through the lively town, accompanied by music and a buzzing atmosphere. The event is organised by the Department of Culture and aims to promote the local artists´ talents, inviting galleries, shops and associations to participate in the exhibition.

Also on the weekend of October 11-13, Cala Rajada will be holding a seafood festival, celebrating local favourite, the Llampuga fish, in particular. A tapas night is planned as well as the Llampuga gastronomic fair on the Sunday, which will, as per tradition, end with a fireworks display.

From October 17-20 Vilafranca will hold its popular FIET 24 – a beautifully organised theatre event designed to be enjoyed by children and the young at heart, with a wide variety of shows and activities on offer.

Finally, October wouldn´t be right without the annual Oktoberfest celebration in towns across the island, including Santa Ponsa, which will be honouring the festival from October 18-27, from 11.00-23.00 each day. The event, organised by Holger Becker, promises live music by prominent artists and bands, and delicious food prepared by the owner of Paguera restaurant, Rancho La Romana, Werner Weidemann, all to be enjoyed with refreshing Hofbraü beer from Munich.