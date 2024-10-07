Music Overload in Benitachell

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Last year’s concert Credit: Costa Blanca Music Groups

Remember to mark your calendars for an unmissable evening celebrating the diverse and vibrant music community in our region.

This exceptional event will be held at the theatre located at Lady Elizabeth School, Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell, on October 12 at 7.00pm.

This night of musical magic will see Choral Overload evolve into Music Overload for the third year and will include the esteemed Javea Orchestra, ‘Orquestra del CAMXabia’.

Excitingly, the lineup will also feature two new groups; the harmonious Barbershop group Dapper Cadence and the captivating Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Choir from Murcia.

Musical Overload will see the return of renowned choirs

Returning to the stage are renowned choirs like Montgo Chorale, 152.8 Chamber Choir, The Denia Rock Choir, The Caprice Ladies Choir, The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir, and The International Choir.

Additionally, they are thrilled to welcome back the talented students from the school for their second performance.

For ticket details and further information, please visit their website.

