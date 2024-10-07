Need Christmas and New Year Petsitters? We can help!

By EWN •
Planning a trip in the holidays? Plan early to find your free checked pet sitters
Do you have pets at home? And are you thinking of travelling in the holidays this year? With HouseSit Match you can find checked petsitters who’ll care for your pets in your home for Free! Plan early and you can save money.
HouseSit Match Saves You Money – Petsitting is Free
If you use HouseSitMatch.com you find Free checked petsitters who pay their way to stay in your home caring for your pets young and old in your absence. It’s a housesitting arrangement facilitated by a managed online system. Our house and pet sitting works as an exchange of services – Free accommodation for Free pet care!
HouseSit Match is Safe – All Members Are Checked
All members are checked for safety, and you choose which housesitters come to care for your pets in your absence.
Your pets stay at home – Safe and Undisturbed
All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care and peace of mind for you and your pets.
If you’re travelling in 2024 join now and get organised today:
How does it work?
Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety, then build an advert to find sitters. Housesitters see your advert, respond and you choose from the applicants.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
I have used HouseSitMatch for the last three years and would highly recommend it. Very easy to communicate with and very helpful by phone if needed. Janet Bryant, Pet owner.
How do you join? Register online via www.Housesitmatch.com
Need a pet or housesitter? Housesitting is a win-win, free house and petsitting exchanged for free accommodation!
Reader exclusive offer – 20% Off Any New Membership
Register as either housesitter or homeowner. Get a 20% discount – Use coupon code PERFECT20.
