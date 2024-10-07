By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 9:11
• 1 minute read
N-340 motorway- Nerja Town Council pushes for the transfer of key service roads from the N-340 motorway to kickstart major projects.
- Credit: Sutterstock, Ventu Photo
Nerja Town Council has plans to carry out several projects on the service roads it has requested.
The Local Government Board of Nerja has reached an agreement to request that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda of the Spanish Government begin the process of transferring several service roads from the old N-340 motorway to the Town Council.
Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, explained that although the old N-340 motorway was handed over to the Town Council by the Ministry through an agreement signed by both parties in 2008, these service roads were not included in the transfer. He added that these roads have now become essential, as the council has several projects planned.
The Councillor for Infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, outlined that they have requested the transfer of the service road near the Barranco de Maro to continue with the cycle lane project, as well as the restoration and improvement project for the Old Maro Bridge. They have also asked for the transfer of the road next to the plot where a car park is planned at the entrance to Maro. Finally, they have requested sections of the service road in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Natural Park to carry out the project for lookouts and to regulate access to the coves. This is part of the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan.
The Councillor for Infrastructure also noted that the proposal approved by the Local Government Board authorises the Mayor to sign any necessary documents to complete the transfer of these service roads.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.