By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 9:11 • 1 minute read

N-340 motorway- Nerja Town Council pushes for the transfer of key service roads from the N-340 motorway to kickstart major projects. - Credit: Sutterstock, Ventu Photo

Nerja Town Council has plans to carry out several projects on the service roads it has requested.

The Local Government Board of Nerja has reached an agreement to request that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda of the Spanish Government begin the process of transferring several service roads from the old N-340 motorway to the Town Council.

Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, explained that although the old N-340 motorway was handed over to the Town Council by the Ministry through an agreement signed by both parties in 2008, these service roads were not included in the transfer. He added that these roads have now become essential, as the council has several projects planned.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, outlined that they have requested the transfer of the service road near the Barranco de Maro to continue with the cycle lane project, as well as the restoration and improvement project for the Old Maro Bridge. They have also asked for the transfer of the road next to the plot where a car park is planned at the entrance to Maro. Finally, they have requested sections of the service road in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Natural Park to carry out the project for lookouts and to regulate access to the coves. This is part of the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan.

The Councillor for Infrastructure also noted that the proposal approved by the Local Government Board authorises the Mayor to sign any necessary documents to complete the transfer of these service roads.