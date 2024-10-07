By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

After years of delays and frustration, Nerja's very own brand spanking new healthcare centre is finally becoming a reality. Credit: Pexels, Павел Сорокин

Get ready Nerja. After years and years of delays and frustration, Nerja’s very own long-awaited health centre is finally becoming a reality. Locals have watched with bated breath as the foundation slab for the €9.2 million project, funded by the Minap Plan and EU Feder Funds, is finally being laid. It looks like an excellent addition to the town’s strained healthcare infrastructure.

Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo and Patricia Navarro – the Junta de Andalucia’s top official in Malaga – were on-site on Friday, October 4, beaming as they inspected the progress. Mayor Armijo couldn’t hide his relief. After more than 20 years of waiting, Nerja is finally getting the top-notch health centre it deserves.

The brand spanking new health centre will be three storeys high and span 4,520 square metres. This won’t be your run-of-the-mill local surgery, it will include 26 consultation rooms, paediatric and minor surgery facilities, a fully-kitted high-tech dentistry wing, and cutting-edge spaces for physiotherapy, radiology, and emergency care.

Nerja has been calling for this kind of facility to meet its growing healthcare needs for years. It’s been absolutely ages since the idea was first conceived, but this centre is exactly what the town needs to cope with its booming population, according to Patricia Navarro, the Junta’s spokesperson.

The project is expected to wrap up in just 18 months. This new healthcare facility will be a wonderful addition to Nerja and to the Axarquia area as a whole.

Stay tuned – this is just the beginning.