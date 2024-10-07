Practise Spanish at The Storytelling Party

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:06
• <1 minute read
The Storytelling Party ("La Fiesta de Los Cuentos") at the Carmen Theatre ("Teatro del Carmen").
Credit: Pexels, Skitterphoto
Join the Storytelling Party (“La Fiesta de Los Cuentos”) at the Carmen Theatre (“Teatro del Carmen”).
Location: Carmen Theatre (Teatro del Carmen.)
Date and Time: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at midday (12.00).
About the Show:
‘The Storytelling Party’ in Velez-Malaga (Axarquia), includes fun sing-alongs and stories in Spanish for kids of all ages.
This show is a tribute to childhood stories and wonder.
Take the kids or grandkids and practise Spanish as a family.
Advance tickets: €10 / On the door: €12.
Tickets available at www.lafiestadeloscuentos.com
For food lovers who would like to follow up with a Michelin Guide restaurant, check these great local eateries out in Velez and Nerja.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.