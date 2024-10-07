 Practise Spanish at The Storytelling Party « Euro Weekly News
Practise Spanish at The Storytelling Party

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:06 • <1 minute read

Join the Storytelling Party (“La Fiesta de Los Cuentos”) at the Carmen Theatre (“Teatro del Carmen”).

Location: Carmen Theatre (Teatro del Carmen.)  

Date and Time: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at midday (12.00).

About the Show:

‘The Storytelling Party’ in Velez-Malaga (Axarquia), includes fun sing-alongs and stories in Spanish for kids of all ages.

This show is a tribute to childhood stories and wonder.

Take the kids or grandkids and practise Spanish as a family.

Advance tickets: €10 / On the door: €12.

Tickets available at www.lafiestadeloscuentos.com

For food lovers who would like to follow up with a Michelin Guide restaurant, check these great local eateries out in Velez and Nerja.

