Race Weekend for Los Bandidos

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:09 • 2 minutes read

Los Bandidos took part in Vera Triathlon

Image: Los Bandido/Karen Ayers Celebrating Community Through Racing Image: Karen Ayers

Los Bandidos the group from Vera had an action-packed weekend, tackling two exciting races!

On Saturday, October 5, they participated in the 15th Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almería in Antas, followed by the Vera Triathlon on Sunday, October 6.

With both events on the same weekend, only four dedicated Los Bandidos runners took on the challenging 8.8k race in Antas.

Taking on the heat and hills in Antas

Despite the heat and tough hills, the runners pushed through, bringing home trophies for their efforts. The fastest runner finished in an impressive 30:24, while the first female crossed the line in 37:59. A total of 152 runners completed the race, with awards given to the top three in each age group.

Los Bandidos Results in Antas:

Gail Colville: 40:02 (3rd Female)

Sharon Howlett: 53:35 (2nd Age Group D-F)

Corinne Cherel: 54:14 (2nd Age Group C-F)

Teresa Cann: 56:58 (2nd Age Group E-F)

Success at Vera Triathlon

The following day, 15 members participated in the Vera Triathlon, which included a 750m swim, 20k bike ride, and 5k run.

Los Bandidos results (position, name, times and age group prizes)

Men                                         Swim   Bike     Run     Total time

79        Paddy Johnson           16:26   36:13   25:35   1:18:15


87        Jay Sharma                 17:17   38:25   24:13   1:19:56


93        Steve Slack                 18:42   38:47   24:01   1:21:31 (1st V3M)


97        Dan Waters                 21:26   37:06   24:01   1:22:35


99        Mark Ratcliffe              18:51   39:46   24:24   1:23:02


107      Ian Forrester                16:44   40:39   27:13   1:24:37 (1st V4M)


109      Bryan White                23:56   38:38   22:51   1:25:28


118      Chris Bailey                 22:26   41:54   26:41   1:31:02


130      John Davidge              22:55   43:08   30:57   1:37:01 (2nd V4M)


131      Andrew Hyde              21:18   50:59   25:55   1:38:13


137      Stephen Bostock         28:16   52:43   35:17   1:56:18

Women                                    Swim   Bike     Run     Total time

23        Patricia Mulcahy         18:58   40:19   28:15   1:27:33


26        Karen Ayers                16:58   41:48   30:39   1:29:26 (2nd V3F)


33        Catherine Kingswood  22:02   47:06   27:00   1:36:09 (3rd V3F)


35        Judith Beard                18:25   48:54   31:42   1:39:03

The calm sea and fast bike course led to fantastic personal bests, with medals awarded to all finishers and plenty of post-race paella and beer enjoyed by everyone.

Los Bandidos continues to grow, inviting all ages and abilities to join their community while giving back to local charities. Follow them on Facebook for updates!

