Race Weekend for Los Bandidos

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:09 • 2 minutes read

Image: Los Bandido/Karen Ayers Celebrating Community Through Racing Image: Karen Ayers

Los Bandidos the group from Vera had an action-packed weekend, tackling two exciting races!

On Saturday, October 5, they participated in the 15th Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almería in Antas, followed by the Vera Triathlon on Sunday, October 6.

With both events on the same weekend, only four dedicated Los Bandidos runners took on the challenging 8.8k race in Antas.

Taking on the heat and hills in Antas

Despite the heat and tough hills, the runners pushed through, bringing home trophies for their efforts. The fastest runner finished in an impressive 30:24, while the first female crossed the line in 37:59. A total of 152 runners completed the race, with awards given to the top three in each age group.

Los Bandidos Results in Antas:

Gail Colville: 40:02 (3rd Female)

Sharon Howlett: 53:35 (2nd Age Group D-F)

Corinne Cherel: 54:14 (2nd Age Group C-F)

Teresa Cann: 56:58 (2nd Age Group E-F)

Success at Vera Triathlon

The following day, 15 members participated in the Vera Triathlon, which included a 750m swim, 20k bike ride, and 5k run.

Los Bandidos results (position, name, times and age group prizes)

Men Swim Bike Run Total time

79 Paddy Johnson 16:26 36:13 25:35 1:18:15



87 Jay Sharma 17:17 38:25 24:13 1:19:56



93 Steve Slack 18:42 38:47 24:01 1:21:31 (1st V3M)



97 Dan Waters 21:26 37:06 24:01 1:22:35



99 Mark Ratcliffe 18:51 39:46 24:24 1:23:02



107 Ian Forrester 16:44 40:39 27:13 1:24:37 (1st V4M)



109 Bryan White 23:56 38:38 22:51 1:25:28



118 Chris Bailey 22:26 41:54 26:41 1:31:02



130 John Davidge 22:55 43:08 30:57 1:37:01 (2nd V4M)



131 Andrew Hyde 21:18 50:59 25:55 1:38:13



137 Stephen Bostock 28:16 52:43 35:17 1:56:18

Women Swim Bike Run Total time

23 Patricia Mulcahy 18:58 40:19 28:15 1:27:33



26 Karen Ayers 16:58 41:48 30:39 1:29:26 (2nd V3F)



33 Catherine Kingswood 22:02 47:06 27:00 1:36:09 (3rd V3F)



35 Judith Beard 18:25 48:54 31:42 1:39:03

The calm sea and fast bike course led to fantastic personal bests, with medals awarded to all finishers and plenty of post-race paella and beer enjoyed by everyone.

Los Bandidos continues to grow, inviting all ages and abilities to join their community while giving back to local charities. Follow them on Facebook for updates!

