By John Smith • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 12:40 • 2 minutes read

A Notaire must be used for any inheritance over €5,000 Credit: JLPC CC

Very few people like to pay inheritance tax, many arguing that another tax is being levied on assets that may well have been taxed more than once in the past.

Each country in Europe has different rules and regulations, but now the Cour des comptes, France’s state auditing body, has suggested a fairly radical change.

President Macron stood for election pledging reform of Inheritance Tax levels

In a 92-page document it builds on the electoral pledge given by President Macron to reform the system, especially as the French system is unpopular across the country possibly because it is considered to be so high as it generates one per cent of State tax income.

This review recognises that there are argument for raising the tax, reducing it, or even scrapping it completely.

Very rich find loopholes to reduce Inheritance Tax

As is often the case, those who are very rich are able to use tax loopholes to mitigate the amount paid and according to an Oxfam report, those with very large estates (and these are in the minority) pay on average 10 per cent in inheritance tax.

Spouses (be they heterosexual or in a same sex relationship) are in theory not subject to inheritance tax regardless of the value of the Estate

Children can receive up to €100,000 tax free and then pay inheritance tax ranging from 5 per cent to 45 per cent on a sliding scale.

Siblings however seem to have a very raw deal as if they inherit from a brother or sister, they pay 35 per cent on any amount over around €16,000 and then 45 per cent over €24,000.

Up to 65 per cent Inheritance Tax may be charged

The more distant the relationship, the lower the tax free allowance and the greater the percentage take with, in some cases, 65 per cent being snared by the tax office.

Recommending a better Inheritance Tax deal for the majority

In essence, the report from the Cour des comptes, which is not binding, recommends a better deal for relatives, a removal of certain loopholes benefiting the very rich, a possible change in regulations to allow assets to be transferred during an individuals lifetime and introduction of an online system in order to speed up completion even though a Notaire will still have to be involved in Estates worth more than €5,000.