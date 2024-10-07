Road safety with a difference

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 23:26 • 1 minute read

The stray sheep captured and rescued by Son Servera Police. Photo Credit, Policia Local de Son Servera, Facebook

Some incidents on the island this weekend must serve to remind drivers to be vigilant, especially when driving at night.

Last weekend, on Saturday, October 5, a sheep had a lucky escape when it was saved by caring members of the Son Servera Local Police. The police received a call at around 20:45 that a stray sheep had been spotted crossing the busy Son Servera main road in San Llorenç, posing a serious risk to drivers and at danger of being injured or killed by a vehicle itself.

The police officers immediately stepped in, arriving in the vicinity in the specially equipped Environmental Unit van, and located the animal close to the Cami de Can Duai. The lucky sheep was then taken back to the police station, and being unable to answer questions itself, local officers are busy trying to locate the owner.

In the early hours of the same day, a horse was hit by a car on the old Sineu Road, having escaped from its finca with a field mate. Tragically, the horse did not survive the incident, although the shocked driver escaped with only minor injuries. Police, when called to the scene, were thankfully able to locate and capture the other loose equine.

This is a reminder for drivers to be vigilant, especially when driving along country roads at night, and also for owners of pets and livestock to check fencing and security regularly, to ensure that the enclosure is safe for the animal and that access to the land or property is restricted to that of the rightful owner only.

A loose animal could all too easily lead to the devastation of an owner or the death of a driver and/or passengers of a vehicle.