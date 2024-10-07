By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 14:16 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Evan Frank "Trail of Trouble: Ruta de los Molinos Reopens After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc."

Spring storms brought absolute chaos on one of the Axarquia’s favourite hiking routes, but after months of damage, the Ruta de los Molinos is back open for business. The legendary trail, part of the “Great Malaga Walking Trail” (“Gran Senda de Malaga”), had been rendered almost unusable earlier this year, thanks to heavy downpours turning it into a muddy mess.

But now, with a €42,786 bailout from the Malaga Province Council, the beloved walking trail through Archez is back, stronger than ever. Council teams got to work, removing debris and strengthening the trail. The footbridges have been reinforced, and everything’s been made safer for hikers and nature lovers to once again flock to this picturesque route.

Cristobal Ortega – the current head of Infrastructure and Sustainable Territory – said the job wasn’t just a quick fix. Hikers can now safely use the trail without worrying about the weather catching them off guard.

Users will be glad to know that among the repairs, they’ve extended the metal footbridge by 11 metres in the northern section, adding a shiny new stretch to make sure there are no more preventable slips and falls. The southern stretch hasn’t been overlooked either. A 23-metre barrier is now in place, ready to hold its own when those heavy rains inevitably make their return.

So, walkers of the Ruta de los Molinos in the Axarquia area, dust off those boots, grab your raincoat (just in case) and get ready to hit the trail again.