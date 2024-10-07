By John Smith •
Michael O’Leary is the public face of Ryanair
Facial Identification is not popular with many people and the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has announced that following complaints it will be investigating Ryanair’s policies.
There is no perceived problem if flyers book direct with Ryanair online, but should they book via a third party (such as a travel agent or comparison site) then they are often required to supply biometric data which may include facial recognition.
Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner with the DPC commented: “The DPC has received numerous complaints from Ryanair customers across the EU/EEA who after booking their flights were subsequently required to undergo a verification process.
“The verification methods used by Ryanair included the use of facial recognition technology using customers’ biometric data. This inquiry will consider whether Ryanair’s use of its verification methods complies with the GDPR (EU General Data Protection Regulation).”
Ryanair have been advised of the decision and the review is cross-border in nature and will consider whether Ryanair has complied with its various obligations under the GDPR, including the lawfulness and transparency of the data processing.
According to the DPC, the European Data Protection Board, in a recent Opinion 11/2024 , has noted that the use of biometric data, and in particular facial recognition technology, entails heightened risks to data subjects’ rights and freedoms.
Ryanair has confirmed that it understands that the investigation is underway, but explained that its verification process was introduced to address concerns about the accuracy of customer contact and payment details provided by third parties not affiliated with the airline.
If one reviews the Ryanair website it becomes apparent that passengers who are asked to supply facial recognition may arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure to show their details or by submitting their passport or ID online in advance.
In consideration of the charges that Ryanair allegedly make to simply issue a boarding pass at the airport, it is suspected that many passengers will be reluctant to risk this option.
Ryanair currently has arrangements with 14 third party operators to waive the verification requirements and believes that it is acting in accordance with GDPR requirements.
