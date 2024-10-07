Speaking European – Paulo Teixeira Silva

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 15:36 • 1 minute read

Paulo Teixeira Silva, proudly Portuguese Credit: Paulo Teixeira Silva

A chance encounter on a school trip to Benidorm changed the path of Paulo’s life forever.

At the age of 18, Paulo, like many other Portuguese teenagers, visited Benidorm on an organised school trip. While there, he met a Spanish girl in a bar, and it was ‘love at first sight’. Although neither of them could speak the other’s language, they decided to converse via letter, using a dictionary to translate what they wished to say.

Fast-forward two years, and at the age of 20, Paulo found himself an expectant father, and the decision to make a life in Spain became the natural and responsible choice. He took a job as a waiter in a local restaurant even though he still spoke limited Spanish.

He explained, “At that time, there were many Portuguese visitors, so the bosses ensured I was the waiter assigned to those tables.”

Paulo listened to Spanish in bars to aid his pronunciation

Of course, with a Spanish partner, he immersed himself in the language all the time, although he had no formal lessons. ‘I would watch football in the local bar and listen to the pronunciation of the Spanish people talking, which really helped,’ he shared.

He later took a position with Servigroup Hotels and encountered an entirely different language barrier when he found that most of the guests were British, and in particular, Scottish. Aside from getting past the strong accent, he also had to learn the basics of the language very quickly.

Learning English from the Scottish proved a little challenging!

He recalled, “Having heard my Scottish guests say ‘aye’ in response to a question many times, I concluded that this must be the English word for ‘yes’. I got some very strange looks when I started to say it to my English guests!”

Having lived in Spain for 23 years, Paulo is now fluent in Spanish and English, which has proven invaluable in his personal life. He now has an English girlfriend and continues working for ServiGroup Hotels, which attracts both English and Spanish guests.

Find more ‘Speaking European’ features.