Torrevieja Council is once again organizing a trip to the PortAventura theme park for Halloween.
The trip is mainly for young people aged 16 to 30 who live in Torrevieja. Minors aged 16 and 17 can join with parental permission.
The trip will take place on the weekend of October 26 and 27.
Departure is scheduled for 3:00.AM on Saturday, October 26, from the Eras de la Sal bus station. The return will be on Sunday, October 27, with the bus leaving the park at 6:00 PM.
The cost is €110 per person for a double room. For different room arrangements, email juventud@torrevieja.eu in advance.
The trip package includes transport, accommodation in a 4-star hotel, breakfast on Sunday, entry to PortAventura for two days, entry to Ferrari Land for one day, as well as travel insurance and tourist tax.
Reservations must be made in advance.
For more details or to reserve, email juventud@torrevieja.eu, call 965 714 072, or message via WhatsApp at (+34) 606 055 291.
Spots are limited and will be given based on the order of registration.
