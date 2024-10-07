Students of past times

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 22:12 • 1 minute read

A dry-stone wall, Photo Credit, Inthemomentprints, Pexels.

Students from the Calvià district of Mallorca have learned a new skill through a course on historic dry-stone walling.

In a continuation of several ongoing projects being run across different sectors of the Consell de Mallorca to help preserve and promote the island´s historical patrimony and culture, head councillor of Environment, Rural Affairs and Sports, Pedro Bestard, was delighted to visit students taking part in a course on dry-stone walling.

The four-week long course, run by the Galatzó estate, coincided with the European Dry-Stone Heritage Week, and was organised by the town hall of Calvià for students interested in learning the age-old construction technique. Students worked closely together under the supervision of skilled professionals in the craft, in order to complete the construction of a section of dry-stone wall.

Dry-stone walls, which date back to the Neolithic age, can be seen all across the island´s countryside and mountain foothills, often at a seemingly impossible angle, separating plots of land in mountainous areas. They are an integral part of Mallorcan landscape.

Government initiatives are underway across the island to protect, restore and care for monuments, talaiots, and other vitally important parts of the local heritage. This means that courses such as the above – which seek to gain the interest of the younger generation and encourage them to place importance on the protection of their native traditions – are of great value for the future of the island.