By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:09 • 1 minute read

The Entertainers performed for the Guardian Angels Credit: The Entertainers

On the evening of Saturday September 28, The Entertainers took to the stage at The Marriot La Sella in Denia to kick off the after-dinner segment of the ‘Dress to Impress’ ball organised by the Guardian Angels.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds for the charity which supports single parents.

The Entertainers’ set list was carefully curated to encourage the audience to hit the dance floor. They opened with a lively rendition of Proud Mary, strategically positioning The Dollies, Gee & Dolly, at the forefront to entice the crowd to join in. Their dance routines for each song, particularly Stop and It’s Raining Men, were a hit, drawing more and more people to the dance floor.

Guardian Angels raised €7,000 to support single parents

As the night progressed with hits like Go Your Own Way, Human, and Disco Inferno, the dance floor remained packed, with some guests even abandoning their desserts to join in the fun. The evening concluded with a rousing performance of Sweet Caroline and Is This The Way To Amarillo, leaving the vast majority of the audience dancing and waving in high spirits.

Following the energetic entertainment, the event continued with a successful raffle and auction, raising an impressive €7,000. The Moonlight Duo then took to the stage, living up to their name by keeping the audience entertained into the late hours of the evening.

