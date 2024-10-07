The New Mastersounds, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 10:41 • 1 minute read

New Mastersounds funking it up. Credit: Wikipedia CC

The New Mastersounds, a quartet led by the virtuoso guitarist and producer Eddie Roberts, will be at Louie Louie, Estepona, on October 10.

Recognised worldwide as a key band in the New Funk scene, they have performed countless concerts and tours around Europe, the United States, and Japan.

This group turns any space instantly into a dance floor with their blend of the grooviest 60s and 70s-inspired sounds. Coupled with their up-to-date vision of Soul, Jazz, Funk and Rock, they give a hat-tip to such greats as Jimmy McGriff, Grant Green, Jimmy Smith, and Jimi Hendrix.

Quarter of a century of funky, souly Jazz

The New Mastersounds have been delighting audiences with their infectious brand of Funky Soul-Jazz for a quarter of a century. Formed in Leeds, UK, in 1999, they were regulars at London’s Jazz Café for the first five years of the band’s career before breaking into the American Funk scene, where guitarist/producer/bandleader Eddie Roberts now resides. For over a decade, they have been a fixture on the nightly scene during the annual New Orleans Jazz Festival. Always willing to hit the studio between tours, this veteran band now boasts a rich discography that includes fifteen original studio albums, four live albums, several compilations, and one remix album.

The band will be on stage at Louie Louie in Estepona next to the harbour at 10pm on Thursday, October 10. Entry is €22.