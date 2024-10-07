By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 11:06 • 1 minute read

Litosa, company with contract to clean Torremolinos streets. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.

Torremolinos Council has come up with a proposal to reduce water waste this autumn and still keep the streets clean.

The council is currently contacting neighbours associations throughout the town, asking them to donate their swimming pool water instead of just pulling the plug in ready for yearly repair and maintenance work.

Given the extremity of the drought the province of Malaga has been suffering and the need to keep the streets clean after the busiest tourist season on record, a little communication and coordination like this can go a long way to alleviating the current water crisis.

Torremolinos to have pools emptied by cleaning trucks

The procedure proposed by the local government team is simple: as soon as the community association lets the council know they plan on emptying their pools for cleaning, the council will send round a street cleaning truck to pump the water out, filling up their tanks for street cleaning with high-pressure water sprayers that same night.

In Malaga province, according to government statistics, there are almost 80,000 swimming pools; 1,388 of them are in Torremolinos. While the total amount of water currently held in the pools is unspecified, there is plenty there for maintaining the streets fresh and clean for months to come without having to waste perfectly good drinking water supplies.