By Adam Woodward •
Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 11:06
• 1 minute read
Litosa, company with contract to clean Torremolinos streets.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.
Torremolinos Council has come up with a proposal to reduce water waste this autumn and still keep the streets clean.
The council is currently contacting neighbours associations throughout the town, asking them to donate their swimming pool water instead of just pulling the plug in ready for yearly repair and maintenance work.
Given the extremity of the drought the province of Malaga has been suffering and the need to keep the streets clean after the busiest tourist season on record, a little communication and coordination like this can go a long way to alleviating the current water crisis.
The procedure proposed by the local government team is simple: as soon as the community association lets the council know they plan on emptying their pools for cleaning, the council will send round a street cleaning truck to pump the water out, filling up their tanks for street cleaning with high-pressure water sprayers that same night.
In Malaga province, according to government statistics, there are almost 80,000 swimming pools; 1,388 of them are in Torremolinos. While the total amount of water currently held in the pools is unspecified, there is plenty there for maintaining the streets fresh and clean for months to come without having to waste perfectly good drinking water supplies.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.