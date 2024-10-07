Uber launches in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Uber Arrives in Murcia
UBER has rolled out its services in Murcia, offering rides with 30 VTC (Vehicle for Hire) vehicles. Residents can now use the Uber app for both taxi and UberX services, joining 14 other Spanish regions already enjoying the platform.
This expansion aims to enhance local transport options, complementing traditional taxis and private services like Cabify. Users can expect competitive pricing, with charges of €0.2 per minute and €0.98 per kilometre, plus a minimum fare of €4.8.
In addition to rides, the app lets you book train tickets and order from Uber Eats for convenient food delivery. This new service promises to make getting around Murcia easier and more accessible than ever.
If you’re new to Uber or using ride-hailing apps in general, here are a few tips to help you get the most out of the service in Murcia:
By embracing this new transport option, residents can enjoy added convenience and flexibility in their daily routines.
