Uber launches in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:38 • 1 minute read

Uber Arrives in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Duet PandG

UBER has rolled out its services in Murcia, offering rides with 30 VTC (Vehicle for Hire) vehicles. Residents can now use the Uber app for both taxi and UberX services, joining 14 other Spanish regions already enjoying the platform.

New Transport Options for Murcia Residents

This expansion aims to enhance local transport options, complementing traditional taxis and private services like Cabify. Users can expect competitive pricing, with charges of €0.2 per minute and €0.98 per kilometre, plus a minimum fare of €4.8.

How Uber’s Expansion Complements Local Services

In addition to rides, the app lets you book train tickets and order from Uber Eats for convenient food delivery. This new service promises to make getting around Murcia easier and more accessible than ever.

Tips for Using Uber in Murcia

If you’re new to Uber or using ride-hailing apps in general, here are a few tips to help you get the most out of the service in Murcia:

Set Your Pickup Location Accurately : Double-check your GPS location on the app before confirming your ride. This will help avoid any confusion when the driver arrives.

: Double-check your GPS location on the app before confirming your ride. This will help avoid any confusion when the driver arrives. Check the Fare Estimate : Use Uber’s fare estimator feature to get an idea of how much your ride will cost before booking. This helps you budget more effectively and avoid any surprises.

: Use Uber’s fare estimator feature to get an idea of how much your ride will cost before booking. This helps you budget more effectively and avoid any surprises. Use Uber for Late-Night Transport : With traditional taxis sometimes limited late at night, Uber offers a convenient option for getting home safely after an evening out.

: With traditional taxis sometimes limited late at night, Uber offers a convenient option for getting home safely after an evening out. Explore Other Services: Don’t forget, the Uber app in Murcia also allows you to book train tickets or order food through Uber Eats, making it a versatile tool for your transport and delivery needs.

By embracing this new transport option, residents can enjoy added convenience and flexibility in their daily routines.

