By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 19:24 • 1 minute read

Children and Bullfighting Debate Image: Antitaurinas Vera

BULLFIGHTING, a long-standing tradition in Spain, has historically been celebrated as an art form and cultural spectacle. However, in recent years, growing awareness and protests against animal cruelty have sparked significant debate about its future. Many regions are seeing a decline in attendance as more people advocate for the humane treatment of animals and question the ethics of such events.

Should Children Attend Bullfighting Events?

One of the pressing issues surrounding bullfighting is the attendance of children at these events. The recent bullfight in the Plaza de Toros de Vera was its third bullfight of the year and has thus had more bulls stabbed to death than ever before with 18 fatalities for the entertainment of the spectators. It raised concerns about the appropriateness of exposing young audiences to such violence. Critics argue that allowing children to witness bullfighting normalizes the suffering of animals and desensitizes them to violence.

Balancing Tradition and Modern Values

While supporters of the tradition often highlight its cultural significance, there are increasing calls for local leaders, including Mayor Alfonso García, to reconsider the implications of having children attend. Many believe that promoting a more compassionate society begins with protecting young minds from such harsh realities.

Calls for Change in a ‘Child-Friendly City’

As Vera holds the title of ‘Ciudad Amiga de Infancia’ (Child-Friendly City), it’s crucial to reflect on whether this accolade truly aligns with the experiences being promoted in the community. The conversation around bullfighting continues, as advocates push for change while navigating the complexities of tradition and evolving societal values.

