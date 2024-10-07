By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Oct 2024 • 13:46 • 1 minute read

Axarquia Coast Braces for a Breezy Week starting on Monday, October 7. Credit: Pexels, Brett Sayles

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for the afternoon of Monday, October 7. Between 4 pm and 10 pm, the Axarquia coast is bracing for powerful gusts, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. The choppy seas and strong winds will likely create tricky conditions for beachgoers, so it’s best to stay alert and avoid risky activities.

As the week kicks off, the weather is taking a dramatic turn, with winds set to steal the spotlight in the region. A weak Atlantic front is rolling in, bringing heavier skies and the possibility of light evening showers. But don’t reach for your wellies just yet – any rain will likely be light and more likely to affect inland areas.

AEMET’s yellow warning indicates potentially treacherous conditions along the coast, with the westerly winds expected to be strong in the Mediterranean. Expect gusty weather and rough seas, so it might be best to avoid coastal activities.

Tuesday morning is set to stay cloudy, with light rain lingering in the mountains, though clearer skies are expected by mid-morning. Temperatures will dip, with a noticeable chill bringing a more autumn feel to the week ahead.

As we move into the week, what’s left of Hurricane Kirk is predicted to reach us, bringing the possibility of heavier rain by Friday. This could very well be the first proper soaking of the autumn, with weather experts saying we’re in for wetter, cooler conditions as the week goes on.

Keep checking the forecasts for any updates on how the situation changes in the Axarquia area.