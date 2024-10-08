Costa Calida events & activites

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 14:59 • 4 minutes read

Morricone's Cinematic Soundtrack Image: Shutterstock/Kitreel

A Century of Cinema

ON November 3 at the Auditorio Víctor Villegas will resonate with the unforgettable melodies of film history in a special concert titled ‘Morricone y 100 años de Cine’ (Morricone and 100 Years of Cinema). The Royal Film Concert Orchestra will pay tribute to the legendary composer Ennio Morricone, showcasing iconic soundtracks that have shaped the cinematic experience, from classics like Casablanca and Gone with the Wind to contemporary favourites.

Morricone, an Italian composer and conductor, crafted the scores for over 500 films and television shows. His talent earned him an honorary Oscar in 2006, and he won the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2016 for The Hateful Eight. In 2020, he received the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, sharing this honour with fellow composer John Williams.

Tickets are priced at: Zone A at €56, Zone B at €46, and Zone C at €38. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema through Morricone’s legendary compositions!

Spooktacular Fun

IF you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend this Halloween, look no further than Hugo’s Home Farm Animal Rescue Service & Petting Zoo! Located in the heart of Murcia, this charming spot not only rescues neglected equines but also offers a hands-on experience with a variety of adorable animals for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars for their Halloween Party weekends on October 25, 26, 27, and November 1, 2, and 3, from 11 am to 2 pm. It’s a perfect chance for family fun and best of all, entrance is free! While they welcome donations to help with the ongoing care of the animals, the focus here is on good times and great memories.

Expect tons of exciting activities, including games, a bouncy castle, and the chance to snap a photo with an adorable alpaca! Kids will love the little gifts, too. Plus, you can meet a variety of animals, from cute Meerkats to colourful lovebirds.

Hugo’s Home Farm is located at Camino Los Cipreses, 6 Urb, Murcia. For more details, just call 633 81 94 99 or drop an email at cb22@hotmail.co.uk. Come join the Halloween fun while supporting a fantastic cause!

Rock Sensation

GET ready, Murcia! The powerful all-female rock trio, The Gems, is heading your way on October 26 at the Garaje Beat Club, starting at 7:30 pm. Made up of former members of the Swedish band Thundermother—vocalist Guernica Mancini, drummer Emlee Johansson, and guitarist Mona Lindgren—this group is quickly becoming one of the hottest sensations in rock music.

Their debut album, Phoenix, has already made waves, with their first single, Like a Phoenix, soaring to number two on German rock radio charts. Fans of hard rock are buzzing with excitement as they showcase their signature sound and electrifying performances.

Having rocked major European festivals like Wacken and Leyendas del Rock, along with touring alongside legends like the SCORPIONS, The Gems are set to deliver an unforgettable live show. Expect a high-energy performance that will include hits from Thundermother.

Grab your tickets now for just €23 or €28 and don’t miss the chance to witness these trailblasing women light up the stage in Murcia!

Fashion Fever

ON Saturday, October 19, Plaza de la Constitución in San Pedro del Pinatar will transform into a lively fashion runway, showcasing local businesses and their latest collections. Under the theme ‘San Pedro está de moda’ (San Pedro is in style), the event kicks off at 6:00 pm and will feature a variety of fashion shows.

Attendees can expect to see a wide range of clothing and accessories from local shops, including casual, sporty, and urban looks, as well as formal wear. The event also highlights accessories, shoes, lingerie, floristry, and more.

Some of the participating businesses include Modas Mati, Boutique Ilusión, Pinatar Sport, and many others. In addition to the runway, there will be product displays, giving visitors a closer look at what San Pedro del Pinatar’s fashion scene has to offer this season.

International Festival

FROM October 11 to 17, Lorca will transform into a vibrant hub of literature and gastronomy during the International Spanish Literature Festival (FILE). The event will feature renowned authors, poets, and chefs engaging in literary discussions, poetry readings, narrated walks, and culinary experiences at historic venues like Ciufront, Sinagoga, and Casa de Guevara.

Lorca’s mayor, Fulgencio Gil, stated that the festival will highlight the theme of motherhood, a topic deeply woven into the region’s culture. ‘FILE offers a unique opportunity to connect with significant literary figures, showcasing the rich traditions of Lorca,’ he noted.

All events are free and open to the public, providing a rare chance to experience literature in some of Lorca’s most iconic settings.

The lineup includes notable names in literature, who will tackle subjects from literary symbolism to the complexities of family relationships. Additionally, attendees can enjoy local dishes, merging literature with the region’s culinary delights.

With FILE, Lorca aims to establish itself as a leading cultural destination in Spain, promising an unforgettable week for locals and visitors.

