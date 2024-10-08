Dog days: enjoying time with Man´s Best Friend

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
A dog enjoying exploring the island with it´s owner. Photo Credit, EWN
October, with its cooler temperatures, is the perfect month to spend quality time with a canine friend, be it sitting outside a bar or café, enjoying a favourite walk, or heading to one of the island´s many beaches, now that seasonal restrictions have lifted in many areas (always check first, to ensure that dogs are welcome). However, if looking for some new inspiration, here are a couple of suggestions that both two-legged and four-legged members of the family are certain to enjoy.
For those with a decent level of fitness, the hike up to Castell d´Alaró, is a great day out, whether starting the excursion from the outskirts of the town or beginning the ascent from the parking area, next to the restaurant half way up (beware, the winding track is very bumpy and steep). It´s a physically demanding hike, and the last 20 minutes or so of the trail is only accessible on foot, but the views from the top of the mountain are spectacular, and can be enjoyed with a coffee and piece of cake bought from the old monastery there. Those too tired to make their way back down the mountain the same day can even stay overnight, however, due to such tricky access to the location, facilities are very limited.
Another mountain excursion, suitable for all levels of fitness, is a trek around the huge water deposit at Cuber. It´s quite a drive for most people to access, but is well worth making the effort to enjoy the fresh air, spectacular views and wildlife, such as the goats, sheep and donkeys which live in the mountainous countryside (dogs are more then welcome, but must be kept on a lead).
Nervous, less sociable dogs, or those with training issues, needn´t miss out on a fun excursion. The Olive Fields, in Calvià, offers a securely fenced and gated private dog area that owners can rent by the hour, allowing dogs with difficulties or that would usually be restricted to lead walks only, the opportunity to run, jump and explore at their leisure. For more details go to: https://www.theolivefields.com/booking/
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
